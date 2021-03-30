FRISCO, Texas – The 2020 Southland Conference Volleyball Tournament field has been finalized, following the conclusion of regular-season play Saturday.
Postseason play is set to begin Wednesday with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi hosting inside Dugan Wellness Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Stephen F. Austin has secured the tournament’s No. 1 seed for the fourth-consecutive season after its 3-1 victory over Houston Baptist at home Saturday.
The Ladyjacks have earned a double-bye and an automatic berth in the semifinal round.
Sam Houston gained the No. 2 seed, following a 3-1 win over Abilene Christian Saturday to conclude the conference portion of its schedule.
The Bearkats have also been awarded a double-bye and an automatic spot in the semifinal round of the Southland Tournament.
Tournament play opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday with match one between No. 6 Central Arkansas and No. 7 Abilene Christian.
The Sugar Bears swept the Wildcats in Abilene, Texas, in their lone meeting of the season (March 20).
Match two is slated for a 6:30 p.m. start on Wednesday between No. 5 Houston Baptist and No. 8 UIW.
The Huskies topped the Cardinals 3-1 earlier this season (March 4) in Houston, Texas.
No. 3 Southeastern Louisiana awaits the winner of the opening match in the second round for match three, which is slated to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Tournament host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi holds the No. 4 seed and will take on the winner between the Huskies and the Cardinals in the second round for match four at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
The No. 2 Bearkats will take on the winner of match three at noon Friday for match five. Top-seeded Stephen F. Austin awaits in the semifinals for match six against the winner of match four at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Saturday’s championship matchup is set for a 2 p.m. first serve.
Each round of the 2020 Southland Conference Volleyball Tournament will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+.
The tournament champion will receive the league’s automatic bid to the 2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball tournament, hosted in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning April 14.
