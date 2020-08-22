Keith Fimple, Conway High School Wampus Cats head coach, has been involved with football for as long as he can remember, and no season has come close to looking like this one.
On top of new hires for his coaching staff, a global pandemic and changes to the 7A conference, the 2020 season will be one to remember. Fimple had the freedom to hire Mark Kelley, and with this change the Wampus Cats will no longer play as a huddle team. They will work with no-huddle strategies on the field, meaning as one play finishes another immediately will start. Fimple said he hopes the change will allow for a more aggressive defense.
In addition to Kelley, the new football coaching staff consists of Clay Pankey, Bill Lampe, Marquise Rogers and Will Frazier. There will also be two volunteer coaches working to improve the Wampus Cat football program.
Fimple had to work creatively to transform his offseason to be productive during nationwide chaos. Turning the program to an online one, players became responsible for self-motivated workouts. To help with this, Fimple assigned seniors to underclassmen to check in on workouts. Fimple also found a way to incorporate position practices with the promise of Chick-fil-A gift cards to the positions participating the most in video workouts. For strength training, Fimple provided cinder blocks to lift for players without access to a gym or weights.
Fimple is a coach who cares just as much about character as he does the game.
“I’m the type of guy who puts more into it than just weightlifting,” Fimple said in regard to off season practices.
To engage the football community, Fimple found a way to incorporate life lessons from the comfort of players’ living rooms. These life lessons included learning how to do an after-game interview, learning how to tie a tie, learning how to shake hands and learning how to change a tire.
As far as the 7A season, there have been several changes to travel and spacing. The biggest change in the 7A East conference is that Conway will play Northside High School but will not play Southside High School. As far as non-conference games, Conway scrimmaged Morrilton this week and will scrimmage Fayetteville High School and Bentonville High School in the upcoming weeks.
There will still be six sophomore games and eight junior varsity games. Players will remain spaced four yards apart when on the field – because of this, only those playing will be allowed on the field.
The football stadium received much-needed renovations. The lights are now stronger, and the turf was replaced over the summer. Fimple said these changes have positively affected how his players have been able to practice.
Fimple remains hopeful for this season, despite the unknown.
“If I have to go up in the stands myself and ask people to socially distance, I will,” he said. “These kids deserve the chance to play as normal of a season as they can, so I will do everything I can to make that happen for them.”
