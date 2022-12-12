The final two state championship football games were held Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Malvern won the Class 4A championship while Charleston won the Class 3A
Class 4A
The Malvern Leopards won their first state championship since 1993, beating Harding Academy 64-39.
Harding Academy was going for its fourth consecutive title, having won the last three Class 3A titles before moving up to Class 4A this season.
The game was delayed for more than three hours because of lightning in the area. The game was stopped with 6:18 left in the first quarter around 12:20 p.m. and did not resume until almost 3:30 p.m. At the time, Harding Academy had taken a 9-7 lead on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Owen Miller to Kyler Hoover. The officials stopped the game before Kyle Ferrie could kick the extra point.
Malvern led 43-32 at halftime. The Leopards scored 21 points in the second half to take a 64-32 lead. Harding Academy scored a final touchdown with 3:07 left when Hoover caught a 17-yard pass from Miller.
Malvern’s Jalen Dupree rushed for 287 yards on 35 carries. He also scored four touchdowns.
Cedric Simmons completed 8 of 13 passes for 224 yards and three scores.
Heath Griffin led Harding Academy with 39 yards rushing.
Miller completed 24 of 30 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns. Landon Koch caught 11 passes for 131 yards. Hoover caught eight passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns.
Class 3A
The Charleston Tigers knocked off Booneville 41-12 to win the Class 3A title Saturday night.
The game started at 8:30 p.m. because of the delay in the previous Class 4A game.
The game was scoreless after one quarter. The Tigers scored 28 points in the second quarter and seven in the third quarter to start the running clock for the remainder of the game.
Charleston’s Brevyn Better rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Brandon Scott rushed for 101 yards and two scores on 12 carries.
Scott also completed 13 of 20 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Peyton Tatum led Booneville with 94 yards rushing on 12 carries. Cody Elliott had 89 yards on 22 carries. Daxton Goff rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@
thecabin.net.
