The Community Service Inc First Tee Character Development Program is now registering youth ages 7-18 into the new age based program.
The program is now organizing classes by age level, as most other sports and camps do. Instead of arranging by skill level as the program has done in the past, we will be organizing class by the following age groups: 7-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-and-older.
This change will enable our coaches to ensure meaningful and fun content aligned to each kids’ developmental level. With classes feeling new as they move to the next age level, they are more likely to stay with First Tee longer and engage in the opportunities the First Tee offers to older students (leadership opportunities, scholarships).
“The age based curriculum is a game changer and I’m excited to kick it off this summer,” said Sam Taylor, First Tee Character Development Program Manager. “We are so proud to be able to offer this fun and educational program to Conway area.”
The program started July 6 with a new summer schedule. The CSI First Tee Character Development program summer schedule is 7-9 and 10-11 age groups from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and the 12-13 and 14-plus age groups from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Wednesday at the Arkansas Golf Center.
More information or to register, visit csiyouth.com.
