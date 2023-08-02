All America

Punt returner Jarrod Barnes, pictured here against KSU, led the ASUN in punt returns and was third in the nation while earning All-America honors in 2022. He was one of five University of Central Arkansas Bears players named to the STATS Perform FCS All-America team on Tuesday.

 Submitted photo

The University of Central Arkansas Bears had five players named to the STATS Perform FCS All-America team on Tuesday.

UCA was one of six schools to have as many as five selections. UCA’s players honored include defensive ends David Walker and Logan Jessup, safety TaMuarion Wilson, punt returner Jarrod Barnes and running back ShunDerrick Powell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.