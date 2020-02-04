A league-high five University of Central Arkansas Bears were named to the preseason All-Southland Conference baseball team on Tuesday by the league office.
UCA had senior third baseman Beau Orlando, senior relief pitcher Conner Williams and sophomore starting pitcher Noah Cameron were named to the first team.
Senior outfielder Josh Ragan and junior starting pitcher Gavin Stone were selected for the second team.
Orlando, a 5-foot-10, 195-pounder from Houston, Texas, was UCA's second leading hitter last season at .290 in 56 starts at third base, catcher and designated hitter.
Orlando had 56 hits, 36 runs batted in and 36 walks, with an on-base percentage of .419.
He was named to the SLC All-Tournament team.
Ragan, a 6-0, 200-pounder from Irving, Texas, tied for the team lead with four home runs a year ago, hitting .277 with a team-high 18 doubles, 31 RBI and a .427 slugging percentage.
Ragan was a third-team All-SLC selection and on the SLC All-Defensive team with a .993 fielding percentage.
Williams, a 6-3, 185-pounder from Conway, went 4-1 with a 3.83 ERA and a pair of saves in 2019.
Williams struck out 42 in 42.1 innings and walked just 15.
Stone, a 6-1, 170-pounder from Lake City, had UCA's best ERA last season at 1.52 and team-high six saves and finished with a 4-3 record.
He had 58 strikeouts in 47.1 innings and walked just 11 batters and earned All-SLC honorable mention honors and SLC All-Academic honors.
Cameron, a 6-3, 215-pounder from St. Joseph, Missouri, was a second-team All-SLC selection last year as a freshman when he went 6-2 with a 2.95 ERA.
Cameron, named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, struck out 91 and walked 19 over 94.2 innings (14 starts).
He struck out a career-high 13 batters against Nicholls in a four-hit shutout that earned him SLC Pitcher of the Week honors.
UCA, the 2019 SLC Tournament runner-up, opens the 2020 season Feb. 14 against Missouri State in the first game of a three-game series at Bear Stadium.
The 2020 SLC Preseason Poll will be announced at 11 a.m. Thursday.
