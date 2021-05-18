Five University of Central Arkansas football players were named Tuesday to the 2020 Southland Conference All-Academic team.
Seniors Will Siler and J.W. Jones, junior Hayden Ray and sophomores Cameron Myers and Logan Jessup were honored for their work in the classroom.
Siler, a snapper/holder from Searcy, finished his career with a 4.0 GPA in biology.
Jones, a defensive end from Rayville, Louisiana, who will compete again in 2021, has a 3.33 GPA in exercise science.
Ray, a placekicker from Bryant, has a 3.37 in general science.
Myers, a running back/kick returner from Plant City, Florida, has a 3.34 in psychology.
Jessup, a defensive end from Wynne, has a 3.16 in physical education/teacher education.
Five student-athletes are returning all-academic selections, including UCA's Ray.
Three individuals posted perfect 4.0 GPAs including UCA's Siler.
Another seven student-athletes came in with GPAs of 3.60 or higher, and the average GPA of the squad is 3.48.
Southland Conference All-Academic Teams are voted upon by the head coach, sports information director and an academic/compliance staff member from each school.
Student-Athletes of the Year are voted upon by an awards committee which consists of one administrator from each member school. Voting for one's own athletes is not permitted.
To be eligible for all-academic distinction, an athlete must hold a minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA through the semester prior to the sport's championship, completed at least one full academic year at the nominating school prior to the current season, and participated in at least 50 percent of the team's competitions during the most recently completed season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.