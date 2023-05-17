After a stellar season in the classroom, the Central Arkansas softball team had five student-athletes named to the 2023 NCAA Division I Academic All-District Team on Tuesday, presented by the College Sports Communicators (CSC).

Among the five were pitchers Jordan Johnson and Kayla Beaver, infielders Mary Kate Brown and Kylie Griffin and outfielder Jenna Wildeman.

