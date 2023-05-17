After a stellar season in the classroom, the Central Arkansas softball team had five student-athletes named to the 2023 NCAA Division I Academic All-District Team on Tuesday, presented by the College Sports Communicators (CSC).
Among the five were pitchers Jordan Johnson and Kayla Beaver, infielders Mary Kate Brown and Kylie Griffin and outfielder Jenna Wildeman.
Johnson graduated this spring with degrees in Criminology and Chemistry, finishing her career with a 3.90 GPA. Beaver graduated in December with a degree in Family Health and Consumer Science. Brown, finishing her nursing degree, is on track to start a Doctor of Nursing program in the fall. Griffin made the list as a sophomore, putting together four-straight semesters of 4.0 GPAs. Wildeman is on track to finish her Early Childhood Education degree, with a specialization in K-6 learning.
The CSC Academic All-District teams represent those student-athletes who have at least a cumulative 3.5 grade-point average, are a solid contributor in their sport and have at least one year or residency at their current institution and have achieved at least sophomore academic status. The five are now eligible for voting on the CSC Academic All-American teams.
