With the slow down of sports, I thought it would be fun to occasionally bring a top 5 list to columns.
I may need to use the word ‘occasionally’ loosely as there may be a lack of topics until sporting events resume.
Top 5 lists were options we had while writing at UCA’s student newspaper The Echo.
While there, I wrote about the top 5 websites that are still around from the 90s, the top 5 worst songs of a certain year, my top 5 music albums I was looking forward to during the year or whatever was on my mind at the time.
For this week, I wanted to make a list of my top 5 memorable UFC fights.
At the beginning of my college years (around 2010-11) my friends and I really got into UFC and mixed martial arts.
We’d often go to a friends house and watch the different pay-per-views and enjoy the fights.
However, as years past, a couple of those friends and I have grown distant and my desire to watch UFC fights have waned.
It may be because the fights seemed to have not been as exciting over time or I became bored with it.
I also kind of follow my dad’s mantra when it comes to fights on PPV.
He would often tell me he wanted to order Mike Tyson PPVs, but Tyson would knock his opponents out so quickly, it would be hard to justify paying the hefty price tag.
I kind of feel the same way here.
While researching for this topic, I found that for someone like me that doesn’t have a cable subscription, I basically have two options to watch UFC PPVs.
I can either re-up my ESPN+ subscription and pay $5 per month plus the $65 per PPV or subscribe to UFC’s Fight Pass for $9.99 per month, $8.99 per month for a six-month commitment or $7.99 per month if you commit for a year, and then purchase PPVs via UFC.TV.
Like my dad’s philosophy, it’s hard to justify paying that price for maybe five fights with the possibility of none of the fights being worth the price tag.
Ultimately, I think that is what has driven me away from watching and investing my time into the sport.
Regardless, during my time of really watching UFC, I collected a few dvds that allowed me to enjoy fights without paying the PPV price tag.
While I only purchased two sets, my dad bought a couple and we were able to pick up those fights at any time and watch them.
I invested in a dvd set titled ‘UFC: The Ultimate 100 Greatest Fights.’
This set was released in 2009, which brings me to another point, my list will be dated and it will not be the grand list of many fans.
But, these are my most memorable.
If one is interested in getting into the sport, I recommend these fights and here they are in what I would order them.
No. 5 is more so a submission maneuver rather than a fight. But, the bout is between Chan Sung Jung and Leonard Garcia.
Chan Sung Jung, also known as the Korean Zombie, pulled off a twister submission maneuver that contorted Garcia’s body that earned the Korean Zombie submission of the week.
There are clips of the move on YouTube that shows how gnarly it looks.
No. 4 is a fight between Rich Franklin and Chuck Liddell.
The fight was Liddell’s last in the UFC and it ended in a way that Liddell didn’t want as Franklin knocked out Liddell despite Franklin having broken his arm during the fight when blocking a Liddell kick.
I was amazed that Franklin was able to win despite the broken arm.
No. 3 is the first fight between Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir.
Lesnar was debuting in the UFC against former heavyweight champion Mir.
Lesnar controlled much of the first round until he stood, which led to an opening where Mir grabbed Lesnar’s leg and locked him into an ankle lock, which caused Lesnar to tap.
No. 2 has continually been called “the most important fight in UFC history” between Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar during the finals of the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter.”
The fight was a back and forth contest throughout, but the judges ultimately gave Griffin the win.
Griffin’s win earned him a six-figure contract, but Bonnar’s effort in the fight also earned him a six-figure contract.
As good as this fight is, I have another that I just love.
No. 1 is a fight between Diego Sanchez and Clay Guida.
The fight was intense before the start as both men stared with intensity at each other during the fight introduction.
The referee said, “Let’s go to war,” and the two men did.
The two were swinging from the beginning and didn’t give up.
Sanchez landed a kick to Guida’s head, which brought Guida to the floor, but he popped back up and continued to fight.
It was a great fight that ended in a split decision in favor of Sanchez.
Again, this isn’t the be all, end all top 5 list, but some of my favorite fights/moments of UFC fights that I’ve seen.
