All conference football games this week ended as blowouts Friday, while Greenbrier played a tough matchup against Monticello in nonconference action.
Conway was back at home this week against Fort Smith Northside after last week’s shootout with Cabot. The Wampus Cats picked up another win as they blew out the Grizzlies 48-12.
Conway got things started with a 36-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Adrian Mejia before sophomore running back Manny Smith rushed for an 11-yard touchdown, making the score 10-0 with 1:53 left in the first quarter.
Senior quarterback Ben Weese extended the lead with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Conway then scored a pair of touchdowns to start knocking on the door of the sportsmanship rule as Weese threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Smith and then Weese connected with sophomore running back/wide receiver Jamarion Carr on a 15-yard strike.
Northside finally got on the board when junior running back Seth Fields rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 3:19 left in the third, putting the sportsmanship score on hold.
The 2-point conversion was no good, making the score 31-6.
Conway answered with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Weese to junior wide receiver West Boudreaux to take a 31-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Grizzlies once again put the sportsmanship rule on hold as senior quarterback Dreyden Norwood threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Avonte Tucker, making the score 38-12 after a missed 2-point conversion.
Conway then scored 10 unanswered as Weese hit senior wide receiver Bryce Bohannon in the flat for a 41-yard touchdown pass and then Mejia connected on his second field goal of the game to put the sportsmanship rule into effect.
Conway travels next Friday to Little Rock Central.
The Vilonia Eagles entered Friday’s road game at Harrison in a matchup of potential 5A West champions.
The Eagles looked to end Harrison’s 19-game conference winning streak, but ultimately fell 48-16.
Vilonia was first to get on the board as senior kicker Noah Newman drilled a 22-yard field goal with 7:11 in the opening frame.
Harrison then scored a touchdown on a 42-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cole Keylon to senior wide receiver Tyler Hutcheson, making the score 7-3 with 4:03 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles answered on a 27-yard run by junior wide receiver Kannon Bartlett.
Before Vilonia had much time to breathe, Harrison scored again on a 44-yard pass from Keylon to senior wide receiver Noah Moix.
The two connected again on a 30-yard touchdown, making the score 21-10 with 8:42 left in the second quarter.
Harrison began pouring it on as it scored 13 more points off a pair of touchdowns to take a 34-10 lead with 50 seconds left in the second quarter.
Vilonia put another score on the board as junior quarterback Austin Myers connected with junior wide receiver Jamison Hinsley.
Harrison scored two more touchdowns to close out the game and extend its 5A West conference winning streak to 20 games.
Vilonia travels to Alma next Friday.
It took an onside recovery and a field goal for the Greenbrier Panthers to beat 4A Monticello on the road Friday.
Neither team gam]ve much room all night as the Panthers got on the board first as junior quarterback Cooper Wilcox connected with senior running back Trey Havens on a 15-yard strike.
Monticello answered with a touchdown, but Greenbrier junior running back Nick Huett answered right back on a 10-yard rushing touchdown.
The Billies tied it up on a 32-yard passing touchdown before Greenbrier got back on the board as Huett rushed for a 1-yard touchdown.
Monticello once again answered on a 2-yard carry and then took the lead on a 7-yard rushing touchdown.
Huett tied the game up for the Panthers on a 22-yard rushing touchdown.
On the ensuing kickoff, Monticello returned it for 95 yards and a touchdown, while also making the 2-point conversion to take a 36-28 lead with 4:16 left.
A short kick allowed Greenbrier to drive down the field within two minutes to pull within one as Huett scored on a 10-yard rushing touchdown.
The Panthers missed the 2-point conversion, so they were forced to do an onside kick, which Greenbrier recovered.
Senior kicker Cody Powell ended up kicking the game-winning field goal from 27 yards out.
Monticello fumbled on their next drive, which Greenbrier recovered to close out the game.
The Panthers get back to conference action as they travel to Farmington.
Mayflower played Perryville at home and fell 21-0 to the Mustangs.
The Eagles travel next Friday to Two Rivers.
Conway Christian took on the other conference-winless Yellville-Summit Panthers, but ultimately fell 33-16 at home.
The Panthers put up 22 unanswered on the Eagles before CCS got on the board.
Yellville-Summit added another touchdown and field goal before the Eagles scored their final touchdown late.
CCS travels next Friday to Mountainburg still looking for its first win.
Quitman finally lost its first conference game Friday as it fell to Magazine 43-23.
The Bulldogs played from behind throughout as Magazine put up eight points early and never looked back.
Quitman hosts Bigelow next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.