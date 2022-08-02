While surfing Facebook last week, I came across a post about the Quitman football team holding a special event for the start of fall football camp.
Quitman head football coach DJ Marrs posted a graphic about “Midnight in the Q,” the kickoff event for the 2022 football season. The team practiced, starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning, Aug. 1, which is the official first day of football practice in Arkansas.
When I was in college at the University of Arkansas, the Razorbacks men’s basketball team would hold Midnight Madness to kick off the start of the basketball season. When I saw Coach Marrs’ post, I knew this would be a great opportunity to do a story about his football team and get some photos for the paper.
I’ve always been partial to the smaller schools. I grew up in Carlisle, graduating in 1990. My first sports writing job was covering the Carlisle Bison football team in 1995 for the Carlisle Independent.
Now I went on to cover both the Lonoke Jackrabbits and the Cabot Panthers, both larger schools. In fact, Cabot is now the largest high school in the state.
I think a lot of my reasoning is that the larger schools are always going to get more coverage. That’s just the way it is. And Conway, Greenbrier and Vilonia will get the most coverage in the Log Cabin, but seeing how people in Quitman responded to the coverage they are getting this week, it makes me feel good.
I have a connection to Quitman. My fiancé’s parents, John and Linda Goodwin, are longtime residents there. My fiancé Jacqueline graduated from Quitman in 2002. We visit there several times a month. I know the drive from Cabot like the back of my hand.
I’ve said, since Day 1 when I took the sports editor’s job, is for every Tuesday during the football season, I want readers in Faulkner County to pick up the Log Cabin and be able to read about all six football-playing schools and know they are getting great coverage. It might be a 20-inch story with photos; it might be a seven inch story with one quote. But I’m bound and determined to give the readers of our newspaper what they’ve been desiring for a while.
This is definitely a work in progress. But I know with the help of all the coaches in the area, including Coach Marrs at Quitman, we’ll be able to publish great information that everyone will want to read.
