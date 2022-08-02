While surfing Facebook last week, I came across a post about the Quitman football team holding a special event for the start of fall football camp.

Quitman head football coach DJ Marrs posted a graphic about “Midnight in the Q,” the kickoff event for the 2022 football season. The team practiced, starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning, Aug. 1, which is the official first day of football practice in Arkansas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.