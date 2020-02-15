Indoor football facilities are becoming all the rage in high school athletics.
In fact, if you don’t have one now, you’re starting to fall behind.
Recently, Mayflower approved a millage to fund a $5.9 million project that will fun upgrades to the football field, track, bleachers, bathrooms and an indoor practice facility.
Log Cabin education reporter Hilary Andrews reported that the Mayflower district has been wanting to make these upgrades for about 10 years, but have put academic facilities in place prior.
Though expensive, new additions and updates to the school will be a pleasant change from the current dated facilities.
The installation of turf at the field will help for those rainy days where the field had been soaked in mud.
I remember going to Mayflower to get photos to prep for our annual football tab prior to the season beginning, but instead of heading to the football field, I headed to the basketball court.
Inside, the football team was running through practice because the rain of previous days made the field not fit for practice.
It was an odd sight, but now with not only a turf field, but an indoor football facility, those days of having to use the school’s basketball gym are over.
With Mayflower’s eventual addition to its football program, it is now the fourth Faulkner County high school to add an indoor facility, joining Conway, Vilonia and most recently, Greenbrier.
Greenbrier recently completed their indoor facility.
The great thing about these facilities is that multiple sports can use them.
Typically, they come with weight rooms.
But, what I fear is that with these high schools gaining new indoor facilities, some colleges are falling behind.
I often look at the ucafans.com forum to see if there is anything I may have missed out in the UCA sports world.
Near the end of July, I stumbled upon a post that was titled, “Football Facilities--It’s Time.”
The initial poster talked about how at the time of construction, UCA’s indoor football facility was either ahead of its time or current, but it needed to be updated.
The poster continued to say that there is DII college in Arkansas that will have a better facility than what UCA has.
That school is Harding University.
While Harding is a private school, it doesn’t take away from the fact that it is nicer than UCA’s.
But, as with everything, we as humans always want something bigger and better.
My wife and I were having that conversation the other day.
We talked about how cell phones are constantly being released with new features that a previous version of the same phone didn’t have.
Some people will upgrade their phone every year to get the newest version.
A week after my wife and I were married, we were forced to purchase a new vehicle because the one I had been driving became too costly to repair.
I remember when the new models of the vehicle we bought came out, I was tempted to look at what upgrades it had over our model.
But, I stayed away because I was happy with our purchase, and didn’t want to get that mindset that I needed the newest model of our vehicle.
It’s the same way for a new football facility.
Every year, sports are adding the latest and greatest technologies and facilities in order to get an edge in recruiting and play.
I’ve been reading a book called, “The MVP Machine” that talks about the new technologies that have been introduced in Major League Baseball and how those are changing the way teams and players are doing things.
Sports are always evolving, and even though the Bears might need a new football facility, the team has performed quite well lately.
Hopefully, Mayflower and Greenbrier will see the benefits of their new facilities pay off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.