Football season is fast approaching and I’m looking forward to covering teams that I have not had a chance to cover regularly in the past.
My newspaper career started full time in 1995 with me covering the Lonoke Jackrabbits and my hometown Carlisle Bison. In 1997, I added the Cabot Panthers to that list. And I covered those teams until the fall of 2013.
After leaving the old Lonoke County papers and going to work at the statewide newspaper, not doing primarily sports, I started a blog to cover sports in Lonoke and Carlisle, doing that for 5 years before I got out of the business for a year then started doing freelance work for the Grand Prairie Herald in Hazen, covering Carlisle, Des Arc and Hazen.
I got a new taste of schools last fall while working in White County, covering Searcy, Harding Academy, Riverview, Bald Knob, Beebe and Rose Bud, which played 8-man football.
This year, I’m really looking forward to covering Conway, Conway Christian, Quitman, Greenbrier, Vilonia and Mayflower.
Through my work at the statewide paper, I've had contact with all the football coaches at these schools. I’m lucky that I have the phone numbers for all of those coaches.
I previously did a feature story on Conway coach Keith Fimple when he was hired to replace Clint Ashcraft. His brother Daryl, the girls basketball coach at North Little Rock, is a close friend of mine. That really helped my relationship with his brother.
During my work at the statewide paper, I did football previews with Vilonia coach Todd Langrell, when he was coaching his alma mater of Mayflower. Todd is someone I could always count on when I needed any information.
I also did a feature story on twin players Deon and Keon Simmons at Mayflower. That allowed me to get to know current Mayflower Golden Eagles coach Austin Emerson. When I took the job at the Log Cabin Democrat, I text him, and he was glad to know I was back in the area.
Justin Kramer at Conway Christian and Greenbrier’s Randy Tribble are coaches I had to text for photos back in my previous work. I’m really looking forward to working with them this season.
Quitman’s DJ Marrs is a Facebook friend and acquaintance that I heard about when my former coworker Sam Pierce did a story on him. I text him that I would probably be at their season opener at home against Conway Christian. He said “we will have a spot in the press box.”
These coaches are ones I can’t wait to get to know better. I hope we can give them all great coverage of their student-athletes this year.
As I said last week, my goal is to build up the high school coverage in the Log Cabin Democrat to where people can pick one up on a Tuesday and read all about all the Faulkner County football teams.
My plan this football season is to cover every team in person at least one time. Granted, a lot of my attention will be paid to the Conway Wampus Cats, but when they are playing out of town a good ways away, that will give me a chance to cover another team in person, or if we have two teams from the county playing each other, I will be there.
Some Fridays, I will hit two games so we can have photos form multiple games. Photos tell a story. And I want our newspaper to have the best action photos around. That is something I pride myself in.
I’ve been shooting sports photos since 1989 when I was a senior in high school, using a manual focus Canon AE-1 Program. I have been using digital cameras since 2003. I wouldn’t go back to film for sports for all the money in the world.
As far as college football, the University of Central Arkansas has big tradition in the state. I’ve been following Bears since their NAIA days. Yes, I’m that old. I also remember their coach, Nathan Brown, playing in high school for Russellville against Cabot and upsetting the Panthers in the first round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs when Cabot was the top seed.
At the statewide paper, I did a feature story on Hendrix College football and did an interview with Coach Buck Buchanan. He told me I could call him any time since he’s not Nick Saban.
With all that said, to quote Bocephus: “Are you ready for some football?”
Mark Buffalo can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.