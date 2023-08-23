The best time of the year is finally here. It’s football season.
With that said, the extreme high temperatures have made it difficult for teams to practice. All the area games have had time changes in an effort to keep the players, coaches, officials, fans, band members and spirit squads safe with the temperatures still in the mid 90s at kickoff.
Conway Christian hosts Quitman in the feature game of the week for our area. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Conway Christian’s Mission Field.
The Eagles are coming off a breakthrough season of 7-4, finishing second in their conference and playing in the Class 2A state playoffs after going winless in 2021. Quitman had an up and down season but advances to the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs after a 21-14 win over Hoxie in the Bulldogs’ first-ever playoff game in Class 3A.
A year ago, Quitman beat Conway Christian 57-18 in the season opener.
The Vilonia Eagles are coming off a 5-6 campaign where they finished third in the 5A-Central. They lost to Camden Fairview 30-0 in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Vilonia hosts Hot Springs in the season opener Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. A year ago, Hot Springs beat Vilonia 47-39.
Greenbrier suffered a rash of injuries during the 2022 season, finishing 2-8. The Panthers were 2-1 after wins over Vilonia and Siloam Springs in the second and third games of the season. They finished the season on a seven-game skid.
Optimism abounds with the Greenbrier faithful after so many young players saw action last season. The Panthers open the season Friday at Farmington. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. A year ago, the Cardinals beat the Panthers 49-20.
Mayflower, coming off a 4-6 campaign, opens the season Friday against the Smackover Buckaroos. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
The Golden Eagles lost a tough one to Smackover a year ago, falling 24-21.
Fans of the Conway Wampus Cats will have to wait a week before they open the season Sept. 1 at Bentonville.
