x

Vilonia’s Jack Vines, from left, Matthew Benzing and William Ahnert slap hands with fans after their scrimmage game with Bald Knob last week.

 Christine Halley / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The greatest time of the sports season is finally here.

The 2022 football season in Faulkner County kicks off Friday night with four games.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.