The greatest time of the sports season is finally here.
The 2022 football season in Faulkner County kicks off Friday night with four games.
I’ll be covering the Quitman Bulldogs hosting the Conway Christian Eagles. Freelance writer Mel Suiter will be covering Farmington at Greenbrier. Mayflower plays at Smackover, and Vilonia travels to Hot Springs. I’ll have stories on both of those games as well.
Each Thursday during the football season, I’ll feature a game of the week with a feature story, previewing that week’s game. In this column, I’ll recap each of the Faulkner County teams and do a small preview of who they are all playing on Friday night. It’s something I did last year while working at The Daily Citizen in Searcy, covering all of White County.
As far as this week’s games, Quitman hosting Conway Christian in a Faulkner County battle of sorts. Quitman is on the Faulkner County-Cleburne County line. Quitman is returning multiple starters for DJ Marrs’ squad. The Bulldogs made a run to the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs, finishing 8-4.
This year, Quitman moves up to Class 3A for football.
Conway Christian has fallen on hard times the last few years, struggling to find victories. A year ago, the Eagles got only one win — a 28-26 victory over Magazine in Week 9.
The Eagles are hoping to breathe new life this year with the help of an incoming sophomore class, which went undefeated last year in junior high.
I don’t do predictions on games. However, I honestly feel this game will be closer than last year’s 52-8 win by Quitman. And, being from a small school like Carlisle, I’m always intrigued by high school football in small communities.
I’m excited to be covering that game and know the atmosphere will be electric.
When Greenbrier hosts Farmington on Friday, it will be a different Panthers team than a year ago.
Greenbrier went undefeated in the regular season before falling to eventual state champion Pulaski Academy in the state semifinals.
The Panthers lost numerous starters from last year’s team. But knowing Coach Randy Tribble, he’ll get the job done and have the Panthers in contention for a playoff spot. However, the road will be a little different this season as Greenbrier has moved up to Class 6A.
Vilonia is coming off a 9-2 season but the Eagles are in a similar boat as Greenbrier, having graduated multiple starters. However, Coach Todd Langrell, who I consider to be a good friend, is a great coach and will get things going by the time conference play starts in Week 4.
Mayflower has been down a few seasons, finishing 2-8 and missing the playoffs. The Golden Eagles have a chance for redemption this season but it will take getting some breaks along the way. Don’t count them out.
Conway is idle this week. The Wampus Cats will host Bentonville in the marquee game in the state next week. I’ll have more thoughts about that game in next week’s preview column.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
