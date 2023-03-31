JONESBORO — The defending state champions showed their mettle in extra innings Thursday night at Jonesboro High School.

Conway’s Thomas Ford slugged a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning as the Wampus Cats beat Jonesboro Golden Huurricane 5-1in a key 6A-Central game. With the win, Conway improves to 12-4 overall and 4-0 in league play. Jonesboro, which is playing in Class 6A for the first time, is 8-7 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

