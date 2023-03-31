JONESBORO — The defending state champions showed their mettle in extra innings Thursday night at Jonesboro High School.
Conway’s Thomas Ford slugged a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning as the Wampus Cats beat Jonesboro Golden Huurricane 5-1in a key 6A-Central game. With the win, Conway improves to 12-4 overall and 4-0 in league play. Jonesboro, which is playing in Class 6A for the first time, is 8-7 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
In the top of the ninth, Conway’s Preston Prock led off with a double. Two batters later, Prestyn Ribbing was hit by a pitch. Cole Glover then walked to load the bases for Ford, who hit a 3-2 pitch over the right field wall for the go-ahead runs.
In the bottom of the ninth, Ribbing allowed two base runners but they were stranded at first and second base as he struck out Matt Bartels to end the game.
“Every conference game is tough,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “Our kids continued to grind through the game and found a way to come out on top.”
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Jonesboro took a 1-0 lead. Hudson Hosman singled and scored on a double by Will Thyer.
Conway tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the sixth. Kyler Spencer singled with one out. Caden Kristofik, running for Spencer, scored on an error. Sam Gregg was stranded at third base to end the inning.
For the game, Conway left 13 runners on base, including eight in scoring position. Jonesboro left eight on base.
Conway out-hit Jonesboro 6-5. Collecting hits were Tucker Satterfield, Prock, Shaun Cover, Glover, Spencer and Ford.
Ribbing got the win for the Wampus Cats, pitching the final three innings. He struck out three. Prock struck out five in three innings of work.
Jonesboro starting pitcher Meyer Maddox gave up only three hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out seven.
Conway returns the action Tuesday when the Wampus Cats host Little Rock Central. The Tigers are 7-6 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
