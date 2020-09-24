ÓBIDOS, Portugal – Former Central Arkansas men's golfer Pep Angles competed in the Open de Portugal at the Royal Óbidos Spa and Golf Resort.
He finished second with a 270 (-18).
Angles started the tournament with a round of 72 (E) and was tied for 41st.
He surged up the leaderboard on day two into a tie for fifth place.
His second-round score of 66 (-6) was the lowest round of the day.
He stayed zoned in for the third round as he matched the 66 (-6) from day two.
He moved into a tie for second at the conclusion of day three.
Consistency was key in the final round as he matched rounds two and three, with another 66 (-6) in the fourth round.
"I feel good," Angles said about his overall play for the tournament. "Based on the stats, I was very strong from the tee and approach to the green. Putting was breakeven with the field, and despite that, I was only one shot short of the W, so I feel within margin to improve and get better. About the tournament in general, it feels great because it's been a rough last few years so I'm very happy that all the hard work behind it's starting to show. Now it's time to keep working.”
"As I said before, from the tee (2.1 strokes gained) and approach to green (4.1 strokes gained), those were the strongest, it's what I have been working very hard to improve over the last 12 months," Angles when asked about the strongest part of his game during the Open de Portugal.
After a solid weekend tournament, Angles has moved into the top spot on the Challenge Tour. The Challenge Tour is where 20 European Tour cards are up for grabs on the Road to Mallorca.
He currently leads Marcel Schneider, by 1,395.4 points.
He looks to continue the momentum from the Open de Portugal when he plays in the Italian Challenge Open on Oct. 1 through 4.
"I am leading the overall rankings now, so I want to go step by step very present," said Angles about the upcoming Italian Challenge Open. "We will see what happens next week. I will not be conservative, I will play full out aggressive, because that's how I feel more comfortable. I will try to extend that margin from second (in the Challenge Tour standings). In Italy, I'll just go shot by shot, with that mentality and see where that takes us."
Angles was a well decorated student-athlete at UCA. He excelled on and off the course.
He was a three-time Southland Conference Golfer of the Year (2013,2014,2015), Southland Student-Athlete of the Year (2013,2014), three-time All-SLC selection, three-time SLC Runner-Up (2013,2014,2015) and secured multiple SLC Golfer of the Month honors.
He currently holds the UCA record for lowest round, 64 (-8), lowest two-round score, 64-67 – 131 (-13), and lowest tournament total with a 202 (-14).
During his time at UCA, he secured five wins, six runner-up finishes, 14 top-5 finishes, and 27 top-10 finishes.
"Can't just say one, there is many," Angles on his favorite memory at UCA. "The experience was incredible in many senses. I'd say the wins we got as a team, my individual achievements and specially the whole process of getting better individually and together with the guys were very memorable."
"I am very happy for Pep," UCA men’s golf head coach Steve Runge said. "He is extremely talented and dedicated. I'm glad to see his name near the top of the leaderboard."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.