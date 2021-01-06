Though former standout Central Arkansas linebacker George Odum didn’t make the NFL’s Pro Bowl despite leading the league in special teams tackles, Odum did receive recognition.
On Jan. 4, Pro Football Focus, a website that “focuses on thorough analysis of the National Football League and NCAA Division I football,” named Odum to its all-pro first team.
The all-pro team consists of the best players around the league according to PFF’s statistical analysis.
For the Indianapolis Colts special teamer and three-year pro, PFF said, “Colts special teams ace George Odum has been the best special teamer all season long, playing extensive snaps across five different phases of special teams play. Odum notched 13 solo tackles and an assist without giving away a penalty.”
Odum’s season high was a six-tackle performance in a week four win over the Chicago Bears.
Odum also recorded a four-tackle game in a week 11 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Currently, Odum backs up starting free safety Julian Blackmon.
Odum leading the NFL in special teams tackles shouldn’t surprise any of the UCA faithful as Odum racked up tackles during his time as a Bear from 2014 to 2017.
Odum came to UCA from Millington, Tennessee, and redshirted his freshman year.
In 2014, Odum stepped onto the field as an eligible player for the first time and made an immediate impact, finishing second on the team with 76 total tackles.
The following season, Odum finished third on the team with 68 total tackles as a sophomore, but his best was yet to come.
In his junior campaign, Odum beat Devin Spurlock for the team lead in tackles with 86, which was 15 more than Spurlock’s total.
Odum’s performance for the 2016 season, which also included eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles gave him Southland Conference First Team honors.
The following preseason, he was named to the All-Southland Conference team.
Odum then outdid himself in a big way in 2017 in a season that cemented him ninth all-time in single season tackles with 120.
The next closest Bear was Juan Jackson with 82.
Odum also recorded eight tackles for loss, four sacks, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one safety to pave the way for Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as a consensus All-American selection.
After going undrafted in April 2018’s NFL Draft, Odum signed with the Colts and made the team out of training camp.
He made his NFL debut on Sept. 9, 2018, against the Cincinnati Bengals.
He made his first-career start Nov. 18, 2018, where he finished with six tackles, including one for a loss.
