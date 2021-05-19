When the Central Arkansas Bears and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Lions meet Sept. 18 at Estes Stadium in Conway, Pine Bluff’s running back will be familiar to Bears fans.
Kierre Crossley announced Tuesday via Twitter that he has committed to UAPB for his last eligible season.
On April 26, Crossley had retweeted a tweet from NCAAF Nation that essentially announced Crossley venturing into the transfer portal.
WIth his transfer to UAPB, one of his UCA teammates had some fun with Crossley.
Bears sophomore wide receiver Tyler Hudson replied to Crossley’s announcement saying, “Congrats bro, but you know we are going to have to whoop you this season.”
Crossley responded saying, “We are going to see.”
Crossley ends his career playing 45 games across four seasons, rushing for 2,279 yards and 10 touchdowns on 461 carries.
The men’s basketball Bears also lost a trio of student-athletes, Rylan Bergersen, DeAndre Jones and Khaleem Bennett, after the 2020-21 season ended.
Bergersen came to UCA from Brigham Young University after two years at BYU.
He then spent two years at UCA, averaging 16.2 points per game, grabbing 230 rebounds and dishing out 198 assists, while hitting 81 3-pointers.
On April 27, it was announced that Bergersen has transferred to Eastern Washington for his last eligible season.
Neither Jones nor Bennett has announced a new home as of this writing.
The trio joins former Bears center Hayden Koval as UCA men’s basketball student-athletes to enter the transfer portal.
Koval entered after the 2019-20 season and transferred to North Carolina-Greensboro.
After spending a year at UNC-Greensboro, Koval now has a new home at the University of Cincinnati.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.