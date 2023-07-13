Former Conway Wampus Cats star baseball player James Hicks is getting to fulfill a lifelong dream — playing professional baseball.
Hicks, who pitched two seasons for the University of South Carolina, was selected in the 13th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.
“It’s an unbelievable opportunity,” Hicks said after being flown to Houston by the Astros on Thursday. “Last year, I was picked by the Orioles in the 15th round. It was a tough decision, but I decided to go back to school, because I wanted to experience a year of pitching in the SEC.”
After two years of playing at Crowder College in Neosho, Mo., Hicks chose to play at South Carolina. During his first year, 2022, he pitched only seven innings after tearing a ligament in his throwing arm/elbow. The injury required Tommy John surgery.
“The second start I made, I tore my elbow,” Hicks said. “I decided to go back. It was a risky decision, but one that I felt was best for me. The way that it’s worked out, it worked out better than I could have ever imagined. Now, getting to start this next chapter, it’s something I’ve always dreamed of. I’m ready to take it on.”
During his final year with the Gamecocks, Hicks was 8-1 with a 3.48 ERA. He started six games. He also had two saves. He had 56 strikeouts and only 14 walks in 67 1/3 innings pitched.
Former Conway Wampus Cats coach Noel Boucher said he was “super excited” for Hicks.
“He’s always done a good job,” Boucher said. “The thing about James that a lot of people don’t know is that he is a year behind for everybody in his grade. As a sophomore, he was the same age as the freshmen. H was always a year behind in his development, and he was still really competitive. I kind of knew that once he got to a place where he’d had a chance for his body to catch up and grow a little bit, he could do great things. I think he’s finally hit that. The Covid year kind of helped him a little bit.
“To his credit, he’s worked really hard. I’m proud of him and proud for him.”
Moving to South Carolina, halfway across the country, Hicks said it was tough at times for him.
“It was definitely overwhelming,” Hicks said. “As you know, Conway is not the biggest of places. Going halfway across the county and living in the capital of South Carolina, it was a little intimidating. I didn’t know anybody. I didn’t know where to go for lunch each day. Everybody did a great job of showing me around and making sure I felt welcomed. It was definitely scary at first.”
After injuring his elbow, Hicks said the rehab process “sucked.”
“It was brutal,” he said. “It would have been a little bit better if our team had been a little better.”
The Gamecocks were 27-28 on the season.
“I just had to show up every day in my brace and watch us lose to schools that I had never heard of,” Hicks said. “It was definitely tough at times. I really had to lean on my friends and my family a lot. I called them a lot. It was a battle for sure. I got better from it and learned a lot from it.”
During the turnaround season for the Gamecocks in 2023, they were 42-21, winning their regional and advancing to the Super Regional.
During the SEC Tournament, Hicks threw 6 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball and combined for 9-0 shutout of Georgia with Cade Austin.
In the first round of the Columbia Regional, Hicks struck out six while giving up only one hit as the Gamecocks beat Central Connecticut State 19-1.
In the Gainesville Super Regional, Hicks earned a no decision in a 5-4 loss to the Florida Gators. Hicks gave up three runs — all earned — in five innings of work. He struck out two without allowing a base on balls.
While in Houston, Hicks is going through medical testing. He said he thinks he will be assigned to the training facility in Florida to throw for the rest of the season.
“I’ll get the offseason, and I’ll be back home pretty soon,” he said.
Hicks has earned his bachelor’s degree from South Carolina in interdisciplinary studies.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
