The University of Central Arkansas is hosting the 1991 UCA Bears football team for the 30-year anniversary of the team winning the NAIA national championship.
The current Bears host the FCS national champion Sam Houston Bearkats at 4 p.m. Sept. 25.
UCA athletics is hosting a tailgate for members of the 1991 team and will provide game tickets for them, the players and their families.
An RSVP form is featured on ucasports.com.
The tailgate will be hosted from noon to 3 p.m., with an on-field recognition of the team during pregame.
Track and Field
The Central Arkansas men's and women's assistant track & field coach Ethan Turpen was inducted into the Lake Hamilton High School Hall of Fame over the weekend.
Turpen is a 2009 graduate from Lake Hamilton in Arkansas.
During his time with the Wolves, he collected several state titles as a member of a championship team, as well as multiple individual championships.
He was a member of the 2007 and 2008 6A Cross Country State Champions. He played a major factor in the 2008 and 2009 6A Outdoor Track & Field Championship teams.
At the 2009 6A State Championships, he was a member of the 4x800m relay team that won the state title.
He added state championships in the high jump, 800m, and the decathlon.
At the 2009 Arkansas Meet of Champions, Turpen was a member of the 4x800m relay team that was crowned champion and claimed the 800m title as well.
Turpen is entering his fifth season as an assistant coach for the Bears.
Men’s Soccer
Vicent Abaso earned the first ASUN Player of the Week for 2021 after scoring two goals in two matches against UTRGV and Belmont.
Abaso scored the second goal for the Bears in their 4-3 victory over UTRGV and scored the game-winning goal against Belmont in the 1-0 win.
The senior from Burriana, Spain, had four shots through the two matches, putting two shots on goal, with both being his goals.
Abaso played over 130 minutes through the matches and set up the corner kick that led to the first goal against UTRGV and the third goal as well.
The midfielder has already bettered his goals scored from the 2020 season through just two matches.
Abaso and the Bears are on the road for a tournament in Birmingham, Alabama, where they will face UAB and Elon this weekend.
