A recognizable face has returned to lead the University of Central Arkansas' defensive unit this fall.
Coach Greg Stewart is back as UCA's defensive coordinator, according to head coach Nathan Brown. Stewart last coached at UCA from 2014-17.
"Stacks (Stewart) is a familiar face to our program," said Brown. "He brought one of the best defenses at our level of football in his first stint here. He has 20 plus years of coordinating experience and has done it at every level of college football. It was truly great timing and a blessing to get him back in Conway.
"He has such a unique way of connecting to the athletes and recruiting great players. He is my fourth defensive coordinator since being head coach. The first three coordinators I hired were all under his defensive umbrella. I now get a chance to hire the umbrella. I'm excited and the Bear family ought to be excited as well."
Other changes in the UCA football coaching staff include the addition of Walker Ashburn as the interior defensive line coach, the promotion of Bayley Novak to tight ends coach, Keith Scott's promotion to assistant head coach and the addition of run game coordinator to Tony Davis' title.
Also, veteran Brooks Hollingsworth has retired from on-field coaching and will serve as the director of high school relations.
"Walker Ashburn is a great addition to our defensive staff," said Brown. "He not only knows the defensive line but is also a great recruiter. He brings multiple years of coordinating experience at the Division II level and also allows us to have a connection back in the state of Louisiana with his ties.
"We have had a lot of great players from the state of Louisiana but haven't been able to get there as much because of our ties. Walker being from New Orleans will give us instant credibility in that state."
Scott has been at UCA since 2021 in his second stint at the school, serving as defensive back coach, passing game coordinator and special teams coordinator.
"Keith Scott is experienced and well respected by our team," said Brown. "With Coach Hollingsworth moving off the field, that spot was open and Keith will be great. He has interviewed for head coaching jobs recently and is definitely a future head coach at this level.
"I am also excited to add run game coordinator to coach Tony Davis' title. He has been so solid for our program as defensive line coach and understands how to attack an offense. He will continue to do great with our defensive front but also take more ownership with game planning and attacking opposing offenses run attack."
Novak spent the past two seasons as an offensive graduate assistant working with quarterbacks at UCA.
"Bayley Novak has been promoted to tight ends coach with Coach Hollingsworth moving off the field," Brown said. "He is a young star in this profession and will do great in game planning and tight end development. He will be a great recruiter in our program as well."
UCA opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against FBS Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla.
