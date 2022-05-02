It was a busy weekend for high school and college athletics for the Faulkner County area packed with NFL signings, district champions and continued seasonal play.
Though the NFL Draft came, two Central Arkansas Bears that played for UCA during the 2021 season will be getting some professional experience.
Former wide receiver Lujuan Winningham signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while former quarterback Breylin Smith has received a mini camp invitation with the New York Jets.
A note on another former Bear, wide receiver Dwight Blakey, who played with UCA for the 2019 and 2020 seasons and then transferred to Colorado Mesa University, has received a mini camp invite with the Arizona Cardinals.
The St. Joseph baseball team won the Class 2A District 5 Championship on April 29, beating South Side (Bee Branch), 3-0.
The Bulldogs beat Quitman earlier Thursday to reach the district championship game.
St. Joseph moves on to play in the 2A Central Regional Tournament, which starts May 5 at South Side (Bee Branch). That game starts at 3 p.m.
Conway baseball scored a 14-0 win over Little Rock Central on Friday and will play a pivotal matchup Tuesday at Little Rock Catholic with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the 6A Central with the regular season winding down.
Conway softball also picked up a Friday win over Central, 4-0, and will face off with Mt. St. Mary’s on Tuesday in Little Rock.
Conway boys and girls soccer picked up wins over Central on Friday. Both teams have two more conference games ahead of the 6A State Playoffs.
Greenbrier baseball picked up a 9-8 nonconference win over Sylvan Hills on Friday.
The Panthers play their final conference games Tuesday against Greenwood, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Vilonia athletics went 0-2-1 Friday with Van Buren beating the Eagles boys soccer team and Beebe winning over Vilonia in baseball.
The Lady Eagles soccer team tied with Van Buren on Friday.
Mayflower baseball fell 8-7 to Baptist Prep on Friday, while the Lady Eagles softball team beat Lamar 12-2.
Conway Christian softball fell 2-0 to Bigelow on Friday.
Quitman softball picked up a pair of wins Friday over South Side (Bee Branch) and Bigelow.
Sacred Heart beat Guy-Perkins 12-4 in baseball on Friday, while baseball and softball picked up wins Friday.
