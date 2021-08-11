Jeanette McGrath, a two-time All-Southern Athletic Association libero with the Orange and Black, etched her name into the Hendrix record books as a four-year starter.
Now, she is adding another title to her Warriors resume: assistant coach.
Hendrix head coach Brittany Newberry believes McGrath is a perfect fit to help guide a unit that returns four starters and 10 letter winners from a season ago, headlined by two All-SAA members — newcomer of the year and first team right side hitter Camryn Presley and second team outside hitter Sadie Walker.
"I am thrilled that Jeanette will be staying in Conway and joining our program in a different role," Newberry said. "Her love for Hendrix volleyball is evident. Not only will she bring knowledge of the game but also great leadership. Jeanette has been a big part of this program's success for the past four years, and we are excited for the season ahead."
McGrath is remaining with the Orange and Black after wrapping up a four-year career (2017-20) which included as many berths in the SAA Tournament semifinals.
In four seasons, she appeared in 315 sets in 90 matches and totaled 1,454 digs, 262 assists and 83 service aces.
McGrath ranks third all-time in program history in digs per set and sixth in digs.
"I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to remain involved with the Hendrix volleyball team and transition to assistant coach," McGrath said. "I am grateful to coach Newberry for welcoming me back with open arms, and I cannot wait to see what remarkable achievements this season has in store for us."
As a senior, McGrath played in all 47 sets in 13 matches and earned an All-SAA second team honor and recognition for the second-straight season after being tabbed an honorable mention choice in 2019.
She totaled 281 digs, 43 assists and 18 service aces for Newberry's team, which spent three-consecutive weeks ranked in the AVCA Coaches Top 25 Poll and defeated a Top 10 opponent for the first time since 2015.
For the second-straight season, McGrath spearheaded a defense that led the league in digs per set (14th in the country). The Warriors also led the SAA in digs (41st).
McGrath led the league in digs (20th) and was second in digs per set (14th) and third in service aces. Her 5.98 digs per set ranked third in program history. McGrath was voted the league's Defensive Player of the Week on March 24, 2021.
In 2019, McGrath appeared in all 95 sets in 26 matches and totaled 420 digs, 93 assists and 29 service aces for an Orange and Black squad which went 19-7 overall, including 11-3 in conference matches.
McGrath keyed a Hendrix defensive effort that was atop the SAA in digs per set.
McGrath ranked fourth in the conference in digs per set and fifth in digs.
As a sophomore, McGrath played in all 98 sets in 28 matches and totaled 465 digs, 85 assists and 23 service aces during Newberry's first season at the helm, which resulted in a 20-8 overall record and 10-4 mark in league play.
McGrath helped the Warriors rank second in the SAA in digs per set and third in digs.
McGrath ranked fifth in the SAA in digs and digs per set. Her 4.74 digs per set was the eighth-best performance in a single season in program history.
In 2017, McGrath appeared in 75 sets in 23 matches and totaled 288 digs, 42 assists and 13 service aces.
McGrath was a key reason why Hendrix led the conference in digs per set (21st) and was second in digs (22nd).
McGrath also excelled off the court. As a senior, she won the Hendrix athletic department's Bob Courtway Leadership Award and was named to the SAA Academic Honor Roll in the final three seasons (2018-20).
McGrath was a member of Hendrix's first beach volleyball team in 2020.
McGrath earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology with a minor in Spanish from Hendrix in 2021 and is pursuing a Master of Arts in teaching from Central Arkansas. The Burleson, Texas, native attended Centennial High School.
The Warriors report to campus Aug. 16 for preseason camp. The Orange and Black Scrimmage is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 27 inside Grove Gymnasium. Hendrix opens its season against Whitworth (Washington) at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 3, the first of four matches over two days in the Trinity (Texas) National Invitational.
