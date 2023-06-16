x

Roachell

Conway native Summar Roachell has been tabbed to head the University of Central Arkansas women's golf program, according to Dr. Brad Teague, UCA's director of athletics.

Roachell comes to UCA from the University of Central Florida, where she served as an assistant coach since June 2022. She is one of the most decorated golfers in Conway High School history, earning Class 7A medalist honors for four consecutive years. Roachell also played on the U.S. Junior Solheim Cup team.

