Conway native Summar Roachell has been tabbed to head the University of Central Arkansas women's golf program, according to Dr. Brad Teague, UCA's director of athletics.
Roachell comes to UCA from the University of Central Florida, where she served as an assistant coach since June 2022. She is one of the most decorated golfers in Conway High School history, earning Class 7A medalist honors for four consecutive years. Roachell also played on the U.S. Junior Solheim Cup team.
"We are extremely happy to be able to bring Coach Roachell back home," said Teague. "She is well known in our community, state, and in the national golfing community. Her success as a player has translated very well to collegiate coaching.
"I am excited that our student-athletes get to work with someone of her character and caliber. She will step right into a great program that Coach (Natasha) Vincent nurtured and will continue our success."
Vincent resigned earlier this year to be a full-time mother after leading the program for 11 years.
Roachell, who helped Conway win the 2012 7A State Championship, spent one year at UCF under head coach Emily Marron and helped the Knights to their fourth straight NCAA Regional appearance. Prior to that, Roachell spent a year as assistant golf professional at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, the home course for her former team, the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Roachell played four years professionally on the Symetra Tour after finishing her career at Arkansas in 2017. As a Razorback, she appeared in four NCAA regional tournaments and three NCAA national championship events.
"I am excited to be back in Conway as the head women's golf coach at UCA," said Roachell, who was an eight-time university honor roll student-athlete and a three-time SEC Community Service selection while at Arkansas. "It is a special opportunity to have my first head coaching position be in my hometown. I am very grateful for Dr. Brad Teague and President Davis for this opportunity and their belief in me.
"It is very evident that there is a high level of commitment to the success of the women's golf program here at UCA. Head coaching opportunities are hard to come by, especially in one's hometown. I look forward to building a program that the University of Central Arkansas fans and the community of Conway can be proud of."
UCA finished third at the ASUN Conference Championships in April in Huntsville, Ala.
