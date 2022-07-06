FAYETTEVILLE -- The NBA Summer League action is in full swing now with several former Razorbacks in action on Tuesday night.
The California Classic wrapped up Tuesday with the Sacramento Kings breaking a 73-73 tie with just over two minutes remaining with a 12-2 run to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 87-75 for the championship. The Kings and Lakers entered the game with perfect 2-0 records.
Former Razorback Mason Jones played 17 minutes for the Lakers. He scored seven points and dished two assists. In Sunday's game, Jones played 18 minutes scoring five points, pulling down two rebounds, a block and one steal. Jones and the Lakers defeated the Warriors 100-77. In the opening game on Saturday the Lakers downed the Miami Heat 100-66. Jones played 23 minutes, had eight points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal.
Miami defeated the Warriors 94-70 on Tuesday. For the 0-3 Warriors, Moses Moody played 28 minutes. He finished with 13 points, two rebounds, three assists and steals as well as one block. JD Notae didn't get into the game for the Warriors.
While the California Classic wrapped up on Tuesday the Salt Lake City Summer League started. In the opening game the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 103-99. For the 76ers, Isaiah Joe played 29 minutes. He finished with 19 points, two rebounds, three assists, a couple of steals and one block.
In the nightcap at Salt Lake City, the Oklahoma Thunder defeated host Utah Jazz 98-77. The Thunder used the No. 34 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to take Jaylin Williams. In 16 minutes, Williams finished with two points, six rebounds and three assists.
Later this week the Las Vegas Summer League will start and all the teams will be entered. Stanley Umude is with the Detroit Pistons as well.
