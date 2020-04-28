Arkansas junior defensive back Kamren Curl’s decision to declare early for the NFL draft was rewarded Saturday.
On the draft’s third and final day Curl was selected in the seventh round by the Washington Redskins.
As the 216th overall pick, Curl became the second Razorback drafted in 2020 joining UA graduated 2019 senior defensive tackle and Hope High School alum McTelvin “Sosa” Agim. Agim was selected by the Denver Broncos in Friday night’s third round as the draft’s 95th overall selection.
Curl, 6-2, 198 of Muskogee, Okla., started regularly as a freshman cornerback upon starter Ryan Pulley’s season-ending injury for former Coach Bret Bielema’s 4-8 Razorbacks in 2017.
He started at safety for former Coach Chad Morris’ 2-10 and 2-10 records in 2018 and 2019.
Despite the Razorbacks’ struggling as a team, both Agim, a 4-year letterman from 2016-2019, both excelled throughout their careers.
Playing both defensive end and defensive tackle his first three Razorbacks seasons and captaining the 2019 Razorbacks while strictly at tackle, Agim totaled 49 in four years. He started amassing 148 tackles, 31.5 for lost yardage including 14 sacks.
Academically Agim achieved his UA degree in three years.
At 6-3, 300, Agim displayed strength, speed and durability playing all 49 games that Arkansas played from 2016-2019.
On Twitter, Broncos General Manager and former NFL Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway posted Agim: ““has a lot of top traits as a player and person. He’s a good inside pass rusher with double-digit sacks for his career and was also very impressive in All-Star Games.”
Agim upped his stock performing well in the East-West and Senior Bowl postseason All-Star games.
For Curl’s three Razorbacks years he 33 of the 34 games he played totaling 175 total tackles with two sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Curl became the first in the NCAA’s 2019 season to combine a sack, interception and score a touchdown on a fumble recovery which he achieved after the first two games.
Saturday night after the draft concluded five Razorbacks 2019 reached free agent agreements with NFL teams to try out at their training camps.
Linebacker De’Jon “Scoota” Harris, the Razorbacks leading tackler the last two seasons and SEC leading tackler in 2018, will report to the New England Patriots.
Defensive tackle T.J. Smith will report to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Offensive guard Austin Capps of Star City, originally an Arkansas defensive tackle moved to offensive guard in 2018 and impressing NFL scouts with his weightlifting at Arkansas’ Pro Day, will report to the Atlanta Falcons.
Running back Devwah Whaley will report to the Cincinnati Bengals and tight end Chase Harrell, switching to defensive end as he turns pro, will report to the San Francisco 49ers.
