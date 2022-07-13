FAYETTEVILLE — A trio of former University of Arkansas basketball players had big nights at the Las Vegas Summer League.
Mason Jones and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Clippers 83-72. Jones topped the Lakers with a double-double. He finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and dished out four assists. His points and rebounds topped the Lakers and his assists tied for the team lead with Scotty Pippen Jr. Jones played 26 minutes despite not starting.
Moses Moody and Golden State fell to the Boston Celtics 103-92. While JD Notae didn't get into the game for the Warriors, but Moody was outstanding. In 33 minutes, Moody had 21 points, three rebounds, four assists, trio of steals and one block.
The Detroit Pistons fell to the Indiana Pacers 101-87. But Stanley Umude had a big game off the bench for the Pistons. The former Razorback played 19 minutes and finished with 14 points, three rebounds and one assist.
