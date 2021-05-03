FAYETTEVILLE — The physically strongest of the 2020 Arkansas Razorbacks gets the 2021 chance to muscle into the National Football League.
Defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall was selected by the New York Jets in Saturday’s sixth round of the NFL draft.
Marshall, 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, was the 207th player selected in the three-day 2021 draft.
A four-year letterman, redshirting as a 2016 freshman then lettering as a reserve under former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema in 2017, and a reserve in 2018 and 2019 under former Arkansas coach Chad Morris and excelling as an every 2020 game starter under coach Sam Pittman, in 10 games last season made 35 tackles, including 6.5 for losses, and led the team in quarterback hurries, four.
During Arkansas’ Pro Day, Marshall enhanced his NFL stock, completing 36 reps on the 225-pound bench press, touched 32 in the vertical jump and 9-foot-6 in the broad jump and clocked a 4.77 40-yard dash.
Undrafted, Arkansas 2020 senior quarterback Feleipe Franks, 2020 senior running back Rakeem Boyd, 2020 senior defensive end Xavier Kelly, and 2020 senior defensive back Jerry Jacobs signed as free agents.
Franks came to terms with the Atlanta Falcons and Boyd reached a free agent agreement with the Detroit Lions.
As a graduate transfer via the University of Florida, Franks as Arkansas’ starting quarterback completed 163 of 238 passes for 2,107 yards with 17 touchdowns versus four interceptions.
Boyd, Arkansas’ leading rusher as a 2018 sophomore, 123 carries for 734 yards and 2019 junior, 184 for 1,133 and eight touchdowns, suffered a disappointing, injury-plagued senior year, opting out before the season’s end after 82 carries for 309 yards and three touchdowns.
Kelly, the graduate transfer via Clemson, signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Kelly made tackles, one a sack, for the Razorbacks.
Jacobs, the graduate transfer via Arkansas State, opted out of playing for the Razorbacks after playing four games and making 17 tackles, signed with the Detroit Lions.
