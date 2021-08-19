Hank Aldous, a Hendrix guard for four seasons (2013-16) under head coach Thad McCracken who was voted Southern Athletic Association and ArkansasSports.Net Small College Player of the Year as a redshirt senior, is coming back to Conway to join McCracken's staff as an assistant.
"I am incredibly excited to welcome Hank back to the program as an assistant coach," McCracken said. "He made a huge impact on the program as a player and will undoubtedly continue to do so as a coach. Hank is one of our most decorated former players, a wonderful person and a proud Hendrix alum, so we are fortunate to have him back on campus in this role. He will be a great asset for our players given his playing and coaching experiences, and I cannot wait for us to get this season started."
McCracken believes Aldous is a perfect fit for a squad that returns all five starters and 16 lettermen from a season ago, headlined by two-time All-SAA first team forward Seth Stanley and honorable mention forward Carl Fitch and guard Craig Collier II.
"I am excited to be back at Hendrix and coaching at my alma mater," Aldous said. "I am looking forward to working with the guys, as I have such fond memories of my time on campus and in the program. I have stayed close to coach McCracken since graduating and starting my coaching career, so I am familiar with the guys currently in the program and am eager to get started."
At NAIA member Oklahoma City, Aldous served as interim head coach during the 2020-21 campaign after being promoted to the role for the final 21 games of the previous season.
In 2019-20, Aldous guided the Stars to the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals and coached the league's Co-Freshman of the Year, an All-SAC third team pick and an honorable mention honoree.
Aldous started as an assistant coach with Oklahoma City for the first 10 games and two exhibitions of the 2019-20 campaign.
Aldous spent the 2018-19 season as a graduate assistant with Denver and helped develop one player named to the Summit League All-Newcomer Team.
In summer 2016, Aldous was an intern in the basketball operations and front office departments of the Texas Legends, the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. In basketball operations, he worked under president of basketball operations, 12-year NBA veteran guard and 1986 Slam Dunk Contest champion Spud Webb. In the front office, Aldous worked for vice president Del Harris, a former NBA head coach of the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers and assistant coach for the Mavericks, Rockets, Bucks, New Jersey Nets (now Brooklyn Nets) and Chicago Bulls. Harris was the 1995 NBA Coach of the Year.
Aldous has also worked as an intern for Marquee Business Alliance, a global sports company.
Aldous spent three seasons (2013-14, 2016) on the court for the Warriors, totaling 955 points, 360 rebounds, 153 assists, 76 steals and 62 blocks in 70 games, with 57 starts. He shot 44.4 percent (331 of 746) from the field and made 211 free throws on 326 attempts. Aldous ranks fourth in school history in blocks and blocked shots per game and ninth in defensive rebounds per game.
After taking a medical redshirt in 2015-16, Aldous was voted ArkansasSports.Net Small College and SAA Player of the Year the following season, the first Warrior to earn a conference's top individual honor since Jason Rhodes was named Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year for the 1995-96 campaign. A first team All-SAA pick, Aldous led the league during the regular season in scoring and was third in rebounds per game, sixth in blocks and ninth in assists to go along with a 45.3 percent clip from the field and 25 steals. In 22 games, with 19 starts, he totaled 375 points, 143 rebounds, 66 assists, 26 steals and 21 blocks in addition to shooting 45.3 percent (129 of 285) from the floor and 92 of 154 from the stripe. Aldous recorded nine games of 20-plus points, with a season-high 31.
Aldous was also named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-South Region and ArkansasSports.Net Small College first teams, D3hoops.com All-South Region second team and SAA All-Tournament Team.
As a junior, Aldous helped Hendrix to its first-ever SAA Tournament title and a berth in the Division III Men's Basketball Championship first round, its first appearance in the field since 1995-96. In three conference tournament wins, Aldous averaged 19.7 points and dropped a career-high 32 in the championship game, with 12 coming in the final eight minutes. His 32-point outburst was the first 30-point game by a Warrior since Jaren Riley scored 33 against Ozarks on Nov. 20, 2012. Aldous was voted the tournament's Most Valuable Player and selected for the All-Tournament Team.
Aldous played in all 29 games, including 26 starts, and totaled 413 points, 149 rebounds, 57 assists, 29 steals and 24 blocks. Aldous shot 45.9 percent (152 of 331) overall, 34.7 percent (41 of 118) from 3-point range and 71.6 percent (68 of 95) from the free-throw line.
For his efforts, Aldous was an All-SAA honorable mention choice.
In 2013-14, Aldous played in 19 games, including 12 starts, and totaled 167 points, 68 rebounds, 30 assists, 21 steals and 17 blocks. He shot 38.5 percent (50 of 130) overall, 30.2 percent (16 of 53) from distance and 51 of 77 from the stripe.
Off the court, Aldous was named to the SAA Academic Honor Roll as a sophomore.
Aldous transferred to Hendrix after playing the 2012-13 season at Whitworth (Washington), helping the Pirates to a 26-4 overall record, 14-2 mark in the Northwest Conference (NWC), NWC regular-season title and seventh-consecutive NWC Tournament championship and berth in the Division III Men's Basketball Championship. He helped Whitworth reach the Division III Men's Basketball Championship third round for a fourth year in a row.
Aldous played in 21 games and totaled 60 points, 23 rebounds, 13 assists, five blocks and five steals. He shot 38.7 percent (24 of 62) from the field and 30.8 percent (8 of 26) from beyond the arc.
Aldous earned a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from Hendrix in 2017 and is pursuing a Master of Science in sports coaching from Denver. The Dallas native attended Shelton School.
