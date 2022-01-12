FAYETTEVILLE — After four collegiate years helping the Arkansas Razorbacks, including the end zone interception sealing the 24-10 Outback Bowl victory over Penn State on New Year’s Day, safety Joe Foucha will close college playing against the Hogs while an LSU Tiger.
Recently announcing he was in the transfer portal for his bonus 2022 senior season granted to all who played as juniors during the COVID disrupted season of 2020, New Orleans native Foucha on Twitter posted he is “COMING HOME” including a photo of himself wearing an Arkansas uniform on one side and an LSU uniform on the other.
A four-year letterman first for former Arkansas coach Chad Morris’ 2-10, 2-10 Razorbacks that went 0-8, 0-8 in the SEC in 2018 and 2019, Foucha as starting free safety helped Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks go 3-7 in an entirely 2020 SEC schedule and in 2021 as a senior captain and starting safety for Pittman’s 9-4 overall/4-4 in the SEC Razorbacks made 75 tackles, including 7.5 for losses, and his Outback Bowl interception off quarterback Sean Clifford when Penn State was driving and only trailing, 17-10.
In 2022, Arkansas and LSU will play their annual SEC West/Golden Boot Trophy game Nov. 12 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
