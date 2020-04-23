Today through Saturday four former Razorbacks off Arkansas’ 2019 football team will learn if their invitations to the NFL Combine Feb. 27-March 1 in Indianapolis started them getting selected in the NFL Draft.
In the Saturday and Sunday draft aftermath, nine others who auditioned along with three of the four Combine invitees at the Razorbacks March 12 Pro Day before NFL assistant coaches and scouts, will learn if they can get free agent bids to NFL training camps.
The draft completes its first round tonight, rounds two and three Friday and rounds four through seven Saturday.
Graduated seniors All-SEC middle linebacker De’Jon “Scoota” Harris, defensive tackle McTelvin “Sosa” Agim of Hope and the Texas side of Texarkana, and turned pro after his junior year defensive back Kamren Curl participated in both the Combine and Arkansas’ Pro Day. Tight end Cheyenne “C.J.” O’Grady, whose Razorbacks tenure ended before Arkansas’ 2-10 final season under former Coach Chad Morris concluded, participated just at the Combine.
On the mock draft of ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper, Agim is ranked 10th among draft eligible defensive tackles and 139th overall.
O’Grady is ranked 15th among tight ends and 253 overall.
Curl ranks 19th at safety.
Kuiper did not rank Harris but Harris has appeared on some mock draft lists.
None are expected to be first-round candidates tonight.
Alphabetically, the nine other 2019 Razorbacks seniors who auditioned at Pro Day include defensive end Jamario Bell; special-teamer Matt Berry; offensive guard Austin Capps; tight end becoming defensive end Chase Harrell; place-kicker Connor Limpert; defensive end Gabe Richardson; defensive tackle T.J. .Smith; defensive back Britto Tutt and running back Devwah Whaley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.