x

Central Arkansas’ Demetrias Charles reacts after a play earlier this season. The Bears play at Stephen F. Austin in Texas today. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

 Jaden Powell / UCA Sports Information

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two old Southland Conference rivals will meet up again in a non-conference matchup Saturday at Homer Bryce Stadium.

The University of Central Arkansas Bears (4-5, 3-1) travel to face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4, 2-1) at 4 p.m. The game will be carried live on The Bear 91.3, The Point 94.1 and on ESPN+.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.