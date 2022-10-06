St. Joseph High School coach Brent Bruich has been awarded the 16th annual Buddy Harding Award for the 2021-22 school academic year.
The award is presented to a University of Central Arkansas alumnus for Arkansas high school coaching excellence. The award is sponsored by Harding’s UCA fraternity, Sigma Tau Gamma.
A native of Conway, Bruich is a 1991 of St. Joseph High School and a 1996 graduate of UCA.
He recently retired after 26 years at St. Joseph where he coached both high school and junior high school boys’ basketball and the baseball team. He also started the schools’ cross country program three years ago.
His Bulldogs won the 2009 Class 2A boys basketball state championship. He finished with a 433-162 record, with nine conference titles. His junior high teams captured 13 conference championships.
He also led St. Joseph to the 2013 Class 2A baseball state title to go along with eight conference championships.
He also served as the school’s athletic director from 2017-2022.
The award is named in honor of Rush “Buddy” Harding, Jr., who graduated from UCA in 1951. Harding went on to spend over 30 years at Clarendon High School as a coach and administrator.
Harding is a member of the UCA Sports Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
