ATLANTA, Georgia — After a year of excellence on the court, in the classroom and in the community, women's basketball player Carley Hudspeth was named to the 2021-22 ASUN Conference Winter Winners for Life.
The Winners for Life team honors a student athlete that shares and demonstrates the ASUN Core Values: education, honesty, student-athlete experience, fairness, health, ambition, respect, diversity, inclusion, leadership, responsibility and sportsmanship.
Hudspeth was one of 12 athletes, one from each of the ASUN's member institutions, to be named to the team.
After graduating from the women's basketball team this season, Hudspeth was one of four seniors to aid the transition from the Southland to the ASUN.
A senior psychology major, Hudspeth has been on Central Arkansas' Dean's List (3.5+ GPA) three times and the Presidential Scholars List (4.0 GPA) twice.
She is also a 2022 UCA Purple Society inductee, which recognizes academic excellence, student leadership and community service at Central Arkansas.
The Sugar Bear has spent many years volunteering with organizations around the Conway community, including Bear Essentials Food Pantry, Boys & Girls Club, Conway Ministry Food Pantry and more.
She played in 28 games this year, started 23 and averaged 5.6 points per contest.
Hudspeth led the team in 3-pointers made, splashing 34 triples this season.
For her career, she hit 79 from beyond the arc, a total which ranks 10th in Central Arkansas' Division I history.
Hudspeth scored double-figures in five games this season, including a season-high 15 against Alcorn State.
