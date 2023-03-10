A familiar face has been hired as the new University of Central Arkansas women's basketball head coach, according to UCA director of athletics Dr. Brad Teague.

Tony Kemper was named the head coach of the Sugar Bears on Friday. Kemper has been the head coach at Marshall University since 2017 but is a recognizable face to UCA fans. Kemper was a men's assistant coach at UCA from 2006-10 under Rand Chappell, and a women's assistant coach under Matt Daniel from 2010-12. He followed Daniel to Marshall in 2012 and served as associate head coach until Daniel resigned in 2017.

