The winningest baseball coach in the history of the University of Central Arkansas is getting back into the coaching ranks.
Allen Gum, who retired from UCA at the end of the 2021 season with 310 victories, was hired to be the new baseball coach at Morrilton High School.
Gum has been coaching with the Conway American Legion baseball program this summer. His 15-year-old team recently won the state championship.
Gum, a native of Bentonville, played college baseball at Crowder College in Neosho, Mo., and at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.
Gum led the Bears to their only NCAA Regional appearance in 2013, beating Mercer, South Alabama and host Mississippi State once before ultimately losing the regional to the Bulldogs.
Gum also was head coach at SAU and Batesville High School, where he led the Pioneers to back-to-back appearances in the Class AAAA state championship game.
