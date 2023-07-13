coach gum

Former University of Central Arkansas baseball coach Allen Gum, pictured during a 2014 game, has been named the head baseball coach at Morrilton High School.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

The winningest baseball coach in the history of the University of Central Arkansas is getting back into the coaching ranks.

Allen Gum, who retired from UCA at the end of the 2021 season with 310 victories, was hired to be the new baseball coach at Morrilton High School.

