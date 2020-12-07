One day after its season concluded, the University of South Alabama announced football coach Steve Campbell would not be returning.
South Alabama director of athletics Joel Erdmann made the announcement Sunday.
“I met with coach Campbell this morning and informed him that we will be making a change in the leadership of the program,” his statement read on the Jaguars athletic website. “We appreciate and thank Steve and his staff for their efforts on behalf of the team and the university, and wish him and his family the best moving forward.”
Campbell’s record at South Alabama across his three seasons was 9-26 with this season being his best at 4-7.
He went 3-9 in his first year at the helm and followed that up with a 2-10 record the following season.
His tenure included a 2-1 record over Arkansas State, but his tenure was capped by a lopsided 29-0 loss to Troy at home.
Before his tenure at South Alabama, Campbell was the head coach of the University of Central Arkansas football program.
Campbell started at UCA in 2014 after long-tenured Bears coach Clint Conque made a lateral move to Stephen F. Austin in the winter of 2013.
Campbell’s Bears went 6-6 his first season, but trended upward after, going 7-4 the following season, posting a 7-2 record over Southland Conference opponents.
In 2016, the Bears went 10-3 with an 8-1 SLC record to capture its first SLC title since 2012.
UCA’s lone conference loss came at the hands of Sam Houston State in the regular season finale.
The Bears hosted its first-ever home FCS Playoff game and beat Illinois State 31-24 to advance to a second-round matchup at Eastern Washington under Campbell’s leadership.
UCA fell 31-14 to the No. 2 team at the FCS level.
Campbell’s final season at Central Arkansas saw the Bears post a 10-2 record as well as an undefeated 9-0 SLC record, capturing the Southland Championship for the second consecutive season.
The Bears also earned a home playoff game for the second consecutive season, but fell 21-15 to the University of New Hampshire.
Campbell then left for South Alabama to not only be closer to where he grew up, but also be closer to his family.
The unsuccessful years at South Alabama posed the lone time that Campbell has had a losing record during any stops during his career.
Prior to his stint at UCA, Campbell was the head coach at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where he went 87-22 with a National Junior College Athletic Association national championship.
Then, before he coached at MGCCC, Campbell had a three-year stint at Delta State, posting a 27-8 record, including a Division II national championship.
Campbell received his first coaching job at Southwest Mississippi Community College where he led SMCC to their first winning season in 12 years.
He finished his two-year tenure with SMCC with a 12-8 record.
Campbell now enters the coaching carousel after his first losing tenure at a program.
