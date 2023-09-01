When you think of the coaching legends in the state of Arkansas, there are quite a few. Frank Broyles. Larry Lacewell. Red Parker. Harold Horton. Mike Isom. And Ken Stephens
Coach Stephens, who coached the University of Central Arkansas Bears football team for 10 season, died Monday at the age of 92.
While a lot of people think about Harold Horton as the one who got UCA going in football during the old Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference days, it was Coach Stephens who helped lay the foundation for the three national championships won by Horton and Isom.
Stephens was 67-35-6 in his 10 seasons as coach of the Bears. He won AIC titles in 1976, 1978, 1980 and 19981. The Bears were NAIA national runners-up in 1976.
One of Coach Stephens’ star players, Vaughn Edwards, said his coach was a father figure to him.
“He was a father figure as a coach,” said Edwards, who was an All-American running back for the Bears during his four-year playing career from 1978-81. “That’s the skill they gave to Mom and Dad as they were recruiting you. He cared about his players. That meant something to me, clearly more after the fact than then. I knew it did to Mom and Dad. They thought he was a god. He was a very good communicator. So, he had mama wrapped around his little finger.”
Edwards went on to say that Coach Stephens was a “genius.”
“He liked to score points,” Edwards said of Stephens and his team. “He worked day and night, seemingly, working incredibly long hours, but it was to find ways to put points on the board. He would do anything within his power. He was open to ideas at any time.
“To see him work, as I look back on it, I was looking at a genius.”
Coach Stephens got his athletic start at Conway High School where we played football and ran track. He went on to play for the Bears in college, where he still holds the record for most interceptions in a game with five.
Coach Stephens had many coaching stops along the way in both high school and college. His greatest high school coaching success came at North Little Rock High School where the Wildcats won state titles in 1965, 1966 and 1970.
After the 1970 season, Coach Stephens got back into college coaching where he was an assistant for Frank Broyles at the University of Arkansas for one year before his alma mater came calling.
After 10 season at UCA, Coach Stephens made the jump from NAIA to NCAA Division I-AA at Lamar University in Texas. After four seasons there, Coach Stephens came back to his home state of Arkansas to be the coach of the Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys, where he went 28-39-1.
That was not his last coaching stop. Coach Stephens got back in at Ranger College in Ranger, Texas. Ranger was junior college program. During his four seasons, his teams won 15 games and he was nominated for national coach of the year in 2002 when he went 5-5.
One of Coach Stephens’ proudest moments was when he was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. He’s also a member of the UCA Sports Hall of Fame, the Arkansas Track and Field Hall of Fame and the Conway Wampus Cats Hall of Fame.
Coach Stephens and his wife Donna Lampkin Stephens were married for 27 years. Donna is a dear friend of mine and journalism professor at UCA. She’s also one of the best sportswriters this state has ever seen. So, it was natural for a coach and a sportswriter to be married.
If you are a praying person, please think about the Stephens family in their time of grieving. I didn’t know Coach very well but being someone who is familiar with the coaching legends of this state, a huge void has been left with Coach Stephens passing.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
