Former UCA football coach Ken Stephens, center, died Monday at the age of 92. Stephens won 67 games and four AIC titles during his 10 years as Bears coach.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

When you think of the coaching legends in the state of Arkansas, there are quite a few. Frank Broyles. Larry Lacewell. Red Parker. Harold Horton. Mike Isom. And Ken Stephens

Coach Stephens, who coached the University of Central Arkansas Bears football team for 10 season, died Monday at the age of 92.

