Phillies Dodgers Baseball

Los Angeles starting pitcher Gavin Stone throws to the plate during the first inning of the Dodgers' game with Philadelphia on Wednesday. Stone played college baseball at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and high school baseball at Riverside High School in northeast Arkansas.

 Mark J. Terrill/AP

Former Central Arkansas Bears pitcher Gavin Stone made his major league debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium.

Stone, who last played for UCA during the COVID-19 shortened season, was called up this week from Triple A Oklahoma City.

