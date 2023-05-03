Former Central Arkansas Bears pitcher Gavin Stone made his major league debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium.
Stone, who last played for UCA during the COVID-19 shortened season, was called up this week from Triple A Oklahoma City.
In the Dodgers’ 10-6 win over the Phillies, Stone, who played at Riverside High School, started and pitched four innings.
Stone gave up five runs — four earned. He walked two and struck out one.
“It felt great,” Stone said after the game, in which the Dodgers won on a grand slam by Max Muncy in the bottom of the ninth inning. “The third inning got away from me a little bit. But other than that, it felt great. I didn’t have my best stuff, but going forward, it was a very positive outing for me.
“It was just awesome to get out there and get the first one under my belt.”
Stone said he had about 25 friends and family from Arkansas attend the game.
“I’m glad that they got to come,” he said.
Prior to making his debut, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Stone was impressive.
“Outside of looking at the babyface, he looked like he had been around for a lot longer,” Roberts said. “The way he carried himself, there’s a confidence. There’s a curiosity. There’s an openess. When he’s on the mound, there’s that bulldog in him.
“I’m really impressed with him.”
Stone was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft by the Dodgers. During his final year in Conway, Stone was 3-1 with a 1.30 ERA.
Stone’s last collegiate start was a 2-0 no-hit victory over Southeastern Louisiana on March 6, 2020. He struck out 13, facing one batter over the minimum.
During the 2023 season with Oklahoma City, Stone is 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA. He had 27 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings of work.
