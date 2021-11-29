MOBILE, Alabama — Former Central Arkansas women's golfer Fernanda Lira is set to take part in the 2021 LPGA Q-Series, a two-week golf tournament that will advance 45 players to LPGA status.
Unofficial practice rounds begin Nov. 29, with official rounds starting Dec. 2.
Stage One of the two-week event is located at Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Mobile, Alabama, for the first week of the tournament. Four rounds of golf will take place between Dec. 2 and 5, with 7:45 a.m. starts each day.
Cuts will be made to the field after the first week, slimming the field of competition heading into the second week.
Those that do not make the cut will be given 2022 Symetra Tour status, competing at the Symetra Tour level for the year.
Week two will change venue for the next four rounds of golf, taking place at Highland Oaks Golf Course, in Dothan, Alabama. Practice rounds will start Dec. 7, before official play will start Dec. 9.
After four more rounds of golf, the top 45 finishers will be granted LPGA status, the remaining players will be given Symetra Tour status.
While at UCA from 2014-18, Lira was a three-time All-Southland golfer, earning the conference's end-of-year award in 2015, 2016 and 2018.
On the course, she had nine top-10 finishes, tied for the seventh-most in UCA history, while picking up a win at the 2015 UALR/ASU Women's Golf Classic.
In her four years at Central Arkansas, she holds the second-lowest career stroke average, at just 75.02.
Since joining the professional ranks, the Mexico City native took home first-place honors at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championships this past August.
Lira shot a 10-under 62 to leapfrog into first place, finishing six strokes ahead of second place at 19-under 197 for the three-round event.
She also has top-15 finishes at the 2021 Twin Bridges Championship and the Carolina Golf Classic presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.