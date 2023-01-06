Former Conway Wampus Cats and Arkansas Razorbacks running back Peyton Hillis is in the intensive care unit following a swimming accident in Florida.
While saving his children from drowning, Hillis suffered some issues that resulted him being taken to a hospital where he's in intensive care. Greg Hillis, Peyton's uncle, posted an update on Facebook.
“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” Greg Hillis wrote. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers thrown up on his behalf!!!”
Hillis was a star running back at Conway High School before signing with the University of Arkansas. From there, he was drafted in Round 7 by the Denver Broncos.
At Arkansas, Hillis played in 44 games and combined with Darren McFadden and Felix Jones to give the Razorbacks one of the best running back trios in the history of college football.
Hillis rushed for 960 yards and 12 touchdowns at Arkansas, caught 1,197 yards and 11 touchdowns in passes, 213 kickoff return yards and 257 punt returns. In the NFL, Hillis played for the Broncos, Cleveland, Kansas City and the New York Giants. He played in 81 games in the NFL with 34 starts. He rushed for 2,832 yards and 23 touchdowns and caught 1,050 yards and three touchdowns.
