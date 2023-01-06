Chattanooga Arkansas Football

Former Conway Wampus Cats and Arkansas Razorbacks running back Peyton Hillis, pictured during a game in 2007, is in intensive care in Florida after rescuing his children during a swimming accident.

 Danny Johnston/AP

Former Conway Wampus Cats and Arkansas Razorbacks running back Peyton Hillis is in the intensive care unit following a swimming accident in Florida.

While saving his children from drowning, Hillis suffered some issues that resulted him being taken to a hospital where he's in intensive care. Greg Hillis, Peyton's uncle, posted an update on Facebook.

