Giants Cubs Baseball

Chicago Cubs starter Jordan Wicks delivers during the first inning of his team's win over San Francisco. Wicks, a graduate of Conway High School, is 3-0 after making his Major League debut two weeks ago.

 Paul Beaty/AP

CHICAGO — Seiya Suzuki hit a three-run double, Cody Bellinger homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 8-2 on Wednesday for their fourth consecutive win.

Suzuki, Bellinger and Ian Happ each had two hits as Chicago completed a three-game sweep to move a season-high 12 games above .500 at 76-64. The Cubs also moved within 1 1/2 games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.