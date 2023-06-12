x

Conway left tackle Aaron Smith (65) blocks for quarterback Donovyn Omolo during action against Bryant. Smith was selected for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game, which will be played June 24. However, Smith opted not to play to concentrate on his college football career at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

Editor's note: This is another in a series of feature stories on Faulkner County athletes who were selected for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games later this month in Conway. 

Conway Wampus Cats offensive linemen Aaron Smith was originally selected to play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Football Game, which is set to be played June 24 at Estes Stadium in Conway.

