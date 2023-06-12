Editor's note: This is another in a series of feature stories on Faulkner County athletes who were selected for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games later this month in Conway.
Conway Wampus Cats offensive linemen Aaron Smith was originally selected to play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Football Game, which is set to be played June 24 at Estes Stadium in Conway.
However, the Razorback-to-be has decided to not play in the showcase event.
“I had originally wanted to play in the all-star game,” Smith said. “I am always ready to put on pads, but after talking with my parents and coaches, I decided it was best for me to stay in Fayetteville and focus on learning the playbook and not wish getting injuring during full contact. It wasn’t something I tool lightly, but at the end of the day, I thought that is was the best choice to opt out.”
Smith said he’s been playing football since he was in the fourth grade.
“I joined because I always went to my brother’s practices and watched him,” he said. “I didn’t think I’d like it at first, but once I had that first season, I loved it. I just stuck with it, and I’v never thought about quitting. I know it will end one day, but I’m hoping that day isn’t soon. Football has been a part of my life and bonding with my family and friends over it has been a blessing.”
Smith said playing for the Wampus Cats was a “fantastic experience.”
“I got to play with people I had grown up with my entire life and got to grow close with my team,” he said. “Going through the years of practice and games with the same people was great. I made brothers that I know I can depend upon. Having my hometown supporting us also meant a lot, and there was never a dull moment. The crown and student second was always out in full swing, which made the experience unforgettable.”
Smith said he will major in biology with a focus on pre-medicine.
“I’m excited for the future in football and my career and can’t wait to put on pads again this fall.”
