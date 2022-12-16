x

Former Conway Wampus Cats basketball coach James Bates has been selected for the 2023 class of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Bates coached the Wampus Cats for 14 years, working in the district for 37 years.

 Log Cabin Democrat File Photo

Former Conway Wampus Cats basketball coach James Bates is now a hall of famer.

Bates was selected for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association. He, along with five others, will be inducted at the Hall of Fame banquet July 14, 2023, at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

