Former Conway Wampus Cats basketball coach James Bates is now a hall of famer.
Bates was selected for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association. He, along with five others, will be inducted at the Hall of Fame banquet July 14, 2023, at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
Also selected were former Cabot and Bryant basketball coach Carla Crowder, former Little Rock Parkview basketball coach Al Flanagan, former West Memphis, Stuttgart and Glen Rose football coach Billy Elmore, former Batesville football coach Dave King and current Bradley basketball coach Benny Ray Harris.
Bates retired from the Conway School District following the 2021-22 school year.
“I’m very honored and humbled,” Bates said.
Bates coached the Wampus Cats for 14 seasons, getting out of basketball following the 2013-14 season. He stayed on and continued to teach math and coach tennis for eight more years before retiring.
Bates led Conway, his alma mater, to the 2010 Class 7A state championship. Prior to that, he coached his teams to five semifinal appearances in the first 10 years as coach.
Bates coached one season at Augusta High School then returned to Conway where he coached junior high basketball for 13 seasons. He also assisted his head coach, Joe Graham, for two seasons before becoming head coach.
“I worked with a lot of really good kids and good players,” Bates said. “The support from the Conway administration and community was great. I had a great assistant coach in Salty Longing. He was with me the whole time. We worked together in junior high for a few years.”
Bates, who holds a master’s degree in educational leadership, said he decided to give up coaching basketball and never wanted to be an administrator.
“I never thought I wanted to do that,” he said of being a principal. “I put in a lot of hours in 30 years of coaching basketball. At the time, that’s the way it was. When the season ended, we took a week off and starting getting ready for the next season with the offseason program and team camps. Then the fall would start and it would be ‘here you go again.’
“It was time for me to step back after 30 years.”
