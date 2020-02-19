With both Conway High School basketball teams looking to gain some ground in the waning conference basketball season, Fort Smith Northside presented a tough challenge.
For the Lady Cats, it welcomed a Lady Bears team that had not lost in 6A Central play all season and hadn’t lost since Dec. 14.
For the Wampus Cats, it faced off against one of the better talents in the state in Grizzlies senior forward and Arkansas Razorbacks commit Jaylin Williams.
While the Lady Cats (18-7, 7-4 6A Central) ultimately fell 86-69 for their third loss in a row and without two starters, the Wampus Cats (17-6, 7-4 6A Central) moved into second place in the 6A Central standings with a 56-48 win over the Grizzlies.
While Williams had a good game with 20 points and a wealth of blocks, it was a Williams from Conway that seemed to be a strength of the game.
Junior center Jayden Williams came up big time after time with providing energy for the Wampus Cats, while scoring 14 points.
“When he’s playing with energy, he’s really good,” Conway coach Brian “Salty” Longing said. “Tonight, his challenge was he won’t play against a better player all year. When he plays with energy like that he can be effective and he was tonight.”
Jayden Williams hit an acrobatic wrap-around layup against Jaylin Williams with 0.2 seconds left in the first half, which prompted Jayden to strut down the court in celebration with his excitement.
And then, in the third quarter, a missed Northside shot that was tipped by Conway toward the out of bounds lines, which Jayden saved and threw an outlet pass down the court.
The pass was too long, but junior guard Bryce Bohannon saved that outlet pass from going out of bounds on the other end, which senior guard Trey Tull saved that from going back on the Northside of the court.
That sequence led to a 3-pointer by senior guard Lucas Foster, who ended up having a big impact on the game as well, finishing with 17 points.
“If you look back through our games, we haven’t lost many when he’s stroking it from out there,” Longing said. “He’s such a difference maker. The Cabot coach was telling one of our junior high coaches yesterday at the junior high tournament that when they came in here Friday, their key was stopping Foster.
"They thought Caleb would get his and this guy over here would get his, but if we can shut Foster down, we have a shot at winning. I think what Lucas has done this year is become a defender. I can’t be more tickled for that senior.”
While Jayden Williams and Foster had big games, senior guard Caleb London didn’t put the points he usually does, finishing with just eight points.
But, others stepped up and proved the scoring, such as Foster and Jayden.
“That’s what a team is all about,” Longing said. “The same thing happened in the Bryant game. He couldn’t find the basket and other guys stepped up. That’s a good sign when you’re leading scorer doesn’t get the points he’s used to getting, but other guys are getting theirs. Caleb will bounce back.
“He’s proud of his teammates for carrying us offensively. But, at the end of the day, we’ve got to have him in there to do what we do.”
Throughout much of the game, Conway’s primary mode of attack was getting buckets in transition.
“We worked on that yesterday,” Longing said. “We got a lot of points in transition at Northside (Jan. 21). When it’s so difficult to score in half-court because of the Williams kid in the paint, you almost need to get those in transition. Try to get some easy ones before they have time to set their defense.”
Several of those transition buckets were pivotal in the Wampus Cats racing out to an 11-2 lead with 2:10 left in the first quarter.
Conway surrendered the lead just once when Northside took a 33-32 lead with 5:23 left in the third.
A Foster 3-pointer gave the Wampus Cats the lead back on the other end, which they never surrendered from there.
Girls
Northside 86,
Conway 69
Without two starters, the Lady Cats didn’t fare well against the Lady Bears (22-3, 11-0 6A Central).
It didn’t take long for the lengthy Northside girls to race out to a 7-2 lead, but Conway battled back throughout the first quarter.
The Lady Cats held onto a 15-12 lead with 2:32 left in the first after an 11-3 run, but the Lady Bears went on a run of their own, scoring 13 unanswered.
From there, Conway got as close to four points with 39.5 seconds left in the first half before Northside continually put away the Lady Cats.
Conway freshman guard Chloe Clardy’s game-high 28 and senior guard Jadah Pickens’ 15 points were not enough.
The Lady Bears were led by junior guard Jersey Wolfenbarger’s 26 points, followed by sophomore Haitiana Releford’s 24 and junior forward Tracey Bershers’ 14.
Both Conway teams hit the road Friday to Little Rock to take on Little Rock Central.
Andy Robertson is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at arobertson@thecabin.net.
