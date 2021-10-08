Surprising games took place for area football as Conway and Greenbrier both picked up big wins; Vilonia stayed undefeated; Mayflower lost big and Quitman moved to 3-0 in conference play.
In Conway, No. 3-ranked Wampus Cats hosted No. 2-ranked Cabot, but the game wasn’t close as Conway won 57-21.
The Wampus Cats (5-1, 3-0 7A Central) once again used turnovers and big plays to win big over the Panthers.
The Conway defense forced two straight turnovers on downs drives, which turned into a 5-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Jamarion “Boogie” Carr and a 4-yard rushing touchdown by senior wide receiver Manny Smith.
Conway then got its third touchdown on a 32-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Donovyn Omolo to senior wide receiver West Boudreaux.
Cabot got their first touchdown on the board with 7:34 left in the first half, but the Wampus Cats quickly answered back as sophomore return man Crissten O’Neal took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, making the score 28-7.
Omolo and Boudreaux connected for a second 31-yard touchdown before Cabot cut the lead down to 20 with 1:54 left in the first half.
Conway junior kicker Adrian Mejia split the uprights on a 33-yard field goal to give the Wampus Cats a 37-14 lead with seven seconds left in the half.
Out of the break, it was much of the same as Conway senior defensive back Ashton Waller intercepted Cabot senior quarterback Grant Freeman, which eventually turned into a 73-yard touchdown pass from Omolo to Smith.
Smith’s younger brother, junior running back Elijah “Lala” Smith scored a pair of touchdowns at the end of the game to cap off Conway’s scoring.
The Wampus Cats are riding high after beating two previously unbeaten teams in back-to-back weeks and will now travel to Fort Smith to take on one-loss Northside.
Greenbrier seemingly notched its place as one of the top two seeds to come out of the 5A West this season as it handed Harrison a 45-14 beatdown in north Arkansas.
Entering Friday’s contest, the Goblins were ranked in the Arkansas Sports Media poll third at the Class 5A level, while Greenbrier (6-0, 3-0 5A West) shared fifth place with Vilonia.
That will undoubtedly change after the Panthers hung 45 consecutive points on Harrison.
Senior quarterback Cooper Wilcox was responsible for all but one Greenbrier touchdown on the night, throwing for four and rushing for a fifth.
He connected with senior wide receiver Thatcher Strack on a touchdown 48-yard pass; junior Carter McElhany a 63-yard touchdown pass; senior wide receiver Jacob Mathis on a 31-yard touchdown pass; and senior wide receiver Reid Nixon on a 39-yard touchdown pass.
His rushing touchdown came from one yard out after he rushed for 45 yards to set up the touchdown.
Greenbrier’s other touchdown came on a 38-yard pick-six by sophomore Eli Weaver.
Harrison scored a pair of garbage time touchdowns that would have otherwise been a shutout.
The Panthers will look to extend their hot start next week against Pea Ridge.
That Pea Ridge team was outmatched Friday against fellow undefeated Vilonia (6-0, 3-0 5A West).
Eagles senior quarterback Austin Myers did what he does best and threw five touchdown passes on the night in a 35-0 win over the Blackhawks on the road.
The Pea Ridge offense tried to slow down the Eagle offense by methodically chewing clock throughout the game.
But, when Vilonia had chances to score, it indeed scored.
Myers’ favorite target throughout the night was senior wide receiver Kannon Bartlett, who caught three of Myers’ five touchdown passes.
The pairs’ first touchdown came from 58 yards out, which was set up by a Jamison Hinsley interception.
Myers then connected with senior wide receiver Connor Eary for a 22-yard touchdown before Myers and Bartlett were back at it again at the closing seconds of the first half.
Myers hit Bartlett short and Bartlett made several guys miss on his way for a 62-yard touchdown reception to put the Eagles up 21-0 at halftime.
Midway through the third quarter, Myers and Bartlett were once again touchdown mates as Bartlett reeled in a 28-yard touchdown pass to put Vilonia up by four scores.
Myers and Bartlett would have had another touchdown connection, but the play was called back, but Myers indeed got his fifth and final touchdown on the night on a 38-yarder to Jack Vines.
Vilonia hosts Harrison next Friday.
As expected by many, the Mayflower Eagles were blown out by Booneville, falling 49-14 at home.
Mayflower (0-6, 0-3 4-3A) moves on to play Perryville on the road next Friday.
Quitman picked up a 47-13 win over Yellville-Summit on Friday to improve to 4-2 on the season and 3-0 in Class 4-2A competition.
The Bulldogs travel to Magazine next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.