For the Central Arkansas Tennis Program, academics is incredibly essential, as they have one of the highest GPAs amongst all Bears’ programs. So going with that honor means that they are consistently recognized in some way on the All-Conference Academic squads. This year is no exception to the rule, as junior Fuka Nonoyama was announced to be on the ASUN All-Academic Team.
Nonoyama has been stacking up the accolades for years, but this one hits different as the first-ever postseason honor for a UCA tennis athlete in the ASUN. While this honor is from another conference, it is no different than past years as this is Nonoyama’s third straight year of being honored on a Conference All-Academic Team (SLC 2021, 2020).
Nonoyama joins a select group for this year’s selection, as only six players throughout the conference made the list. The academic senior deserved this honor as she posted a cumulative GPA of 3.79 throughout her four years at UCA. Nonoyama has continued to thrive throughout each year as she is getting close to earning her Health Education degree from the University.
Nonoyama and the rest of the Bears return to the court at 9 a.m. Friday as they head to the conference tournament to battle Liberty on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Meyer, Fla.
2022 ASUN Conference All-Academic team
Kit Gulihur 4.00 North Florida Sr. Camp Pendleton, California, Psychology.
Fuka Nonoyama 3.79 Central Arkansas Sr. Myoshi, Japan, Health Education.
Emma Bardet 3.78 FGCU Jr. Vichy, France, Management.
Esther Lovato 3.97 Liberty So. Austin, Texas, Sport Management.
Micaela Ode Mitre 3.87 Liberty So. Lima, Peru, Business Administration.
Elodie Foster 3.89 Stetson So. Kurwongbah, Australia, Health Sciences.
The Central Arkansas Beach Volleyball Team had two players named to the Second Team All-ASUN and one player also named to the ASUN All-Academic Team. The Bears travel to Huntsville, Alabama, for the ASUN Championships this weekend.
Carol Barbosa and Faith Hasness have been a strong pair from the No.1 Flight all season for the Purple and Gray. The Graduate student and Senior played together in all 28 matches this season for the Bears, with a record of 18-10 record, including a victory over Southern Mississippi. The pair was also ranked 19th best pair in the country in late March.
Kelsie Sager was named to the ASUN All-Academic Team after holding a 4.00 GPA while earning his MBA in Finance. Sager has operated from the No.2 & 3 Flights all season.
“It is always an honor to be recognized in the conference, and Carol, Faith, and Kelsie are beyond deserving. In the past it has been uncommon to rely on your 1s pair for wins because they typically play the most difficult teams. But we have a ton of confidence in them, and that’s always a good feeling when you start the second flight of games,” head coach Autumn Erickson said.
The Bears take the courts on Friday for their ASUN opening match against Jacksonville. All matches will be streamed on ESPN+.
