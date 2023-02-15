FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has released its latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft and it includes four Razorbacks, including three projected to be taken in the first round.
Three true freshmen and a junior from Arkansas are getting lofty reviews from Bleacher Report for the NBA Draft. Freshman Nick Smith Jr. is projected to go to Orlando at No. 8 in Round 1. He's the first Razorback projected to be drafted.
Oklahoma City, who already has two former Razorbacks in Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams, is predicted to take freshman Anthony Black at No. 13. Junior Ricky Council IV is projected to go to Sacramento at No. 23 in Round 1. Boston is predicted to take freshman Jordan Walsh in Round 2 with the No. 41-overall pick.
Smith has played in six games for Arkansas this season with four starts while dealing with knee issues. He's averaging 11.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks. Smith is back playing now and is averaging 22.3 minutes per game. Here's what Wasserman wrote about Smith.
"Back after nearly two months on the injury shelf, Smith will be a popular scouting target as NBA teams try to weigh his sharp skills and versatility versus his limited frame and decision-making. Other one-and-done freshmen performing well make Smith vulnerable to slipping into the late lottery, but for a 6'5" guard, he should still convince a team to bite on his creation, three-level shot-making and passing."
Black is playing 35.4 minutes per game and has started all 25 games this season. He's averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. Wasserman wrote the following about Black.
"Despite questions swirling over Black's ability to score at the NBA level, he made a strong pitch to scouts against Kentucky with his passing, defensive instincts, off-ball finishing and ability to create advantages with his 6'7" size and ball-handling. Versatility and outstanding defensive quickness and IQ are helping scouts look past his self-creation and shooting issues."
Council leads the Hogs in scoring averaging 16.9 points each outing. He has started 24 of the 25 games. He's also averaging 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game. Wasserman had this to say about Council.
"Even without a consistent three-ball, Council still possesses exciting scoring potential tied to his ball-handling and quickness for creation, explosiveness at the rim and specialty shot-making inside the arc."
Walsh has played in all 25 games at Arkansas with 18 starts. He's averaging 24 minutes per game. Walsh is averaging 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, one assist, one steal and 0.6 block per game. Wasserman wrote the following about Walsh.
"Walsh's low-usage role masks some scoring versatility, though outstanding defensive technique/tools consistently pop and gives teams a reason to reach. The value tied to big-wing defenders could motivate teams to remain patient with Walsh's offensive development, which still shows promising shot-making potential and touch."
The NBA Draft will be held June 22.
