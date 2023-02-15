Bradley Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas guard Nick Smith makes a pass during action against Bradley at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock earlier this season. Smith, a freshman, is a projected first-round NBA draft pick.

 Michael Woods/AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has released its latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft and it includes four Razorbacks, including three projected to be taken in the first round.

Three true freshmen and a junior from Arkansas are getting lofty reviews from Bleacher Report for the NBA Draft. Freshman Nick Smith Jr. is projected to go to Orlando at No. 8 in Round 1. He's the first Razorback projected to be drafted.

