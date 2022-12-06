Four Faulkner County basketball teams are ranked in the first Arkansas Sports Media high school basketball poll.
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats are the overall No. 1 team and ranked first in Class 6A. They received nine out of 10 first-place votes. North Little Rock is No. 2.
The Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks are the No. 1 team in Class 2A. The Conway Christian Lady Eagles are ranked fifth in Class 2A
In boys, the Vilonia Eagles are tied for fourth in Class 5A with Greene County Tech.
